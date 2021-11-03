Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 248 million people and killed over 5 million globally. Here are the virus-related updates for November 3.

A 7-year-old boy to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. (AFP)

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

US health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size Covid-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorised the shots for children ages 5 to 11 – doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Mexico reports 269 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 269 confirmed coronavirus fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,733.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Brazil registers 149 deaths

Brazil registered 149 new deaths due to the virus and 6,431 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Brazil has reported a total of 608,071 deaths due to the virus, the world's second highest toll behind only the United States.

Netherlands tightens measures

Faced with sharply rising coronavirus cases, the caretaker prime minister of the Netherlands said that the Dutch government is reinstituting an order to wear face masks in public places like stores and libraries and mandating an extension for the use of the virus passes.

"It won't surprise anybody that we again have a tough message this evening," Mark Rutte said in a nationally televised press conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies