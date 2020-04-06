Fast News

Number of global fatalities kill around 70,000 while infections reported in 208 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 6:

Healthcare workers wheel a person outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York City, US on April 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, April 6, 2020

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

Mexico on Sunday had registered 2,143 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 253 cases from a day earlier, the health ministry said.

The number of deaths linked to the virus rose by 15 to 94.

Panama's coronavirus death roll rises to 54

Panama's health ministry on Sunday registered 1,988 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Central American country, a rise of 187 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by eight to 54.

Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.

The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn't yet showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.

Trump voices hope for 'levelling-off' of coronavirus in US hot spots

President Donald Trump onSunday expressed hope that the United States was seeing a "leveling-off" of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation's hot spots for the viral outbreak.

New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases.

"Maybe that's a good sign," Trump told reporters, referring to the drop in fatalities.

