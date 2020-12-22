Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 77 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.7 million lives. Here are the updates for December 22:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks back to her office after opening the House floor following an agreement on Covid-19 aid package, on Capitol Hill, Washington, US, December 21, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Majority of US House votes to pass Covid aid



A majority of the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives have voted to pass a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, which is attached to federal agency spending needed to avert a government shutdown at midnight when existing money expires.

With the bill headed toward House passage, it would next be considered by the Senate, which is standing by in what is expected to be an overwhelming vote of approval.

China's Sinovac vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials

Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd's Covid-19 vaccine has shown to be effective in late-stage trials in Brazil, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people involved in the vaccine's development.

Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organising the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation."

Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported.

The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50 percent threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said it had certified the production standards of CoronaVac.

Anvisa has certified the quality of Sinovac's production standards, not the vaccine itself.

South Korea reports 869 new coronavirus cases

South Korea has reported 869 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday, down from a record high of 1,097 reported for Sunday.

South Korea had managed to keep cases relatively low during the previous two waves of infection, but the third wave has proven far more challenging for contact tracers to contain due to its emergence in the densely populated capital region.

Mexico sees 5,370 new cases, 396 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 396 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,325,915 cases and 118,598 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australia's New South Wales reports lowest rise in Covid-19 cases in five days

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has reported its lowest rise in new Covid-19 cases in five days, fuelling optimism that the spread of the virus from a fresh outbreak in Sydney has eased.

NSW reported eight new local Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours compared with 15 a day earlier.

A coronavirus cluster, detected in Sydney's northern beaches areas last week, has now grown to 90 cases as authorities battled to contain the flare-up in Australia's largest city just days before Christmas.

Authorities have placed the affected suburbs in lockdown until Wednesday.

Netherlands bans all flights from South Africa

The Netherlands has joined a range of nations banning flights from South Africa to stop the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.

The Dutch government said all passenger flights were banned with immediate effect until Jan. 1 at the latest.

An exception would be made for medical workers, it said, while cargo flights were also still allowed.

At least five countries and airlines, including Germany and Turkey, were reported to have banned flights to South Africa on Monday after a new genetic mutation of Covid-19 had been found there and is believed to be responsible for a recent surge in infections.

The Netherlands on Sunday already banned all passenger flights and ferries from Britain over the same issue.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies