Covid-19 has infected more than 258M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are the virus-related developments for November 23:

Germany and several other EU countries are seeing a surge of infections during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

US warns citizens against travel to Germany, Denmark

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the two European countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there, while the State Department issued parallel "Do Not Travel" advisories for both countries.

The CDC currently lists about 75 destinations worldwide at Level Four, with many European countries on the list including Austria, Britain, Belgium, Greece, Norway, Switzerland, Romania, Ireland and the Czech Republic.

US says 90% of federal employees received at least one Covid-19 dose

The White House has confirmed that more than 90 percent of the 3.5 million federal employees covered by a presidential vaccine mandate had received at least one dose ahead of a Monday deadline.

In total, the administration has deemed that 95% of federal workers have complied with its requirements in that they have either been vaccinated, are completing vaccinations, or have a pending religious or medical exemption request, the White House said.

Officials declined to disclose the total number of fully vaccinated federal employees but said the "vast majority" of the 90 percent had received both doses.

Algeria's economy gradually recovering from Covid-19 – IMF

The International Monetary Fund has said the Algeria economy is gradually recovering from Covid-19 and oil shocks in 2020 after its executive board concluded the 2021 Article IV consultations with the North African country.

"The economy is projected to recover in 2021 and 2022, but the outlook remains uncertain and challenging," it said in a statement.

After a contraction of 4.9 percent in 2020, Algeria's real GDP grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2021 "driven by a rebound um hydrocarbon prices and production and the relaxation of containment measures", the IMF said.

Also, the external current account balance improved "significantly" in the first six months of the year following "a marked deterioration" last year, it added.

Belgian PM, ministers quarantine after French PM gets Covid



Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and four of his ministers have gone into quarantine after French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19, a government statement said.

"They will also take PCR tests and will remain in quarantine until the test results come back negative," the statement said, hours after they attended a meeting with Castex and other senior French officials.

