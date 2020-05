US issues travel ban on those coming from Brazil

Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 5.5 million people, with over 347,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 26:

Two women wearing masks sit and talk on the boardwalk near a warning sign during Memorial Day weekend in Bethany Beach, Delaware on May 24, 2020 (Reuters)

China reports seven new cases on the mainland

China reported seven new cases in the mainland as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.

It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, patients who are infected but do not show symptoms, versus 40 a day earlier.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992.

The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634

Mexico's daily figures

Mexican health officials reported 2,485 new cases of coronavirus and 239 deaths, bringing the country's totals to 71,105 and 7,633, respectively.

Pandemic brings smaller, subdued Memorial Day observances

Americans settled for small processions and online tributes instead of parades Monday as they observed Memorial Day in the shadow of the pandemic, which forced communities to honor the nation’s military dead with modest, more subdued ceremonies that also remembered those lost to the coronavirus.

On the weekend that marked the unofficial start of summer, authorities warned people heading to beaches, parks or backyard barbecues to heed social-distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the disease.

Memorial Day commemorations were canceled or toned down across the country.

Veterans, along with nursing home residents, have made up a significant portion of those who died in the US outbreak.

Australia to outline economic recovery plans as lockdowns ease

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will outline his government's plans to revive the sputtering economy, but is expected to warn a recovery will take between three to five years.

Australia has reported just over 7,100 Covid-19 infections, including 102 deaths.

That is well below numbers reported by many other developed countries, an achievement it attributes to tough social distancing rules, which have prevented local hospitals from being swamped but taken a heavy toll on the economy.

With Australia confident it has suppressed the spread of coronavirus, Morrison will turn to how to revive the country's economy as debt levels rise to about 30% of GDP.

Protests in Ecuador against job, wage cuts, over virus

Demonstrators defied restrictions to march in cities across Ecuador on Monday in protest against President Lenin Moreno's drastic economic measures to tackle the crisis.

Moreno last week announced public spending cuts including the closure of state companies and embassies around the world, but trade unions Monday said workers were paying a disproportionate price compared to Ecuador's elite.

"This protest is because the government is firing workers to avoid making the rich pay," Mecias Tatamuez, head of the county's largest union, the Unitary Front of Workers (FUT), told reporters at a march in Quito.

Around 2,000 people marched in the capital, waving flags and banners and shouting anti-government slogans.

Brazil daily deaths higher than US

Brazil daily virus deaths were higher than fatalities in the United States for the first time over the last 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.

Brazil registered 807 deaths over the last 24 hours, whereas 620 died in the US.

Brazil has the second worst outbreak in the world, with 374,898 cases, behind the US with 1,706,150 million cases.

Total deaths in the US has reached 99,804 compared with Brazil at 23,473.

California reopens places of worship, in-store retail businesses

California says churches can resume in-person services but the congregations will be limited to less than 100 and worshippers should wear masks, avoid sharing prayer books and skip the collection plate.

The state Department of Public Health released a framework for county health officials to permit houses of worship to reopen.

Most have been limited to online and remote services since March, when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order took effect to slow the spread.

With progress being made, Newsom has been relaxing those restrictions for restaurants, stores and other businesses.

Several thousand churches had vowed to defy Newsom’s order on May 31, which is Pentacost Sunday, a major holiday for many Christians.

US issues travel ban on those coming from Brazil

A ban on foreign travellers arriving in the US from Brazil due to the surge in virus cases there will now take effect late Tuesday, two days earlier than previously announced.

The ban had been set to go into effect late Thursday. The White House announced the change Monday without explanation.

Brazil is second to the US in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The White House cited Brazil’s status as Latin America’s hardest-hit country on Sunday when it announced the ban, saying it would prevent additional infections in the US

Foreign nationals who have been to Brazil in the two weeks before they attempt to enter the USare to be turned back under the ban.

The ban does not apply to US citizens or legal permanent residents, and their spouses, parents or children.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies