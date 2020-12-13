Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 72 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.6 million lives. Here are updates for December 13:

A shipment of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines is unloaded from a United Airlines cargo-only flight from Brussels to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, US on December 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, December 13, 2020

Pfizer prepares first vaccine being prepared to ship from Michigan site

Pfizer Inc has said that the first Covid-19 vaccine supplies are being prepared to ship from the company's Kalamazoo, Michigan site.

They will be distributed by the US Department of Defense in partnership with agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to government-designated facilities across the country, Pfizer said after a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the nation's first Covid-19 vaccine.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 20,200 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 20,200 to 1,320,716, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 321 to 21,787, the tally showed.

Japan's daily virus cases rise above 3,000

Japan’s daily cases have exceeded 3,000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the holiday season.

The 3,030 new cases, including 621 in Tokyo, took Japan’s national tally to 177,287 with 2,562 deaths, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

Experts say serious cases are on the rise around the country, putting burden on hospitals and affecting the daily medical treatment for other patients. They urged authorities to take measures such as suspending out-of-town trips and requesting stores to close early.

Recent media surveys show support ratings for the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have dropped about 20 points from around 70% during his first three months in office amid public discontent over his virus handling.

Japan issued a non-binding state of emergency in the spring and has survived earlier infection peaks without a lockdown. Experts say the ongoing resurgence in the dry and cold season would be a bigger challenge.

US leads world with over 16.5 million cases of virus

The US has recorded more than 16.5 million cases, by far the most of any country in the world, according to data by Worldometer analytics.

Cases of the virus have been rising across much of the US, causing record death totals in recent days.

India and Brazil are the only two other countries that have reported more than 6 million cases each.

Globally, more than 72 million cases have been confirmed.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The US also leads the world in deaths at more than 305,000, including a record 3,309 recorded on Friday.

The increases come as millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer start rolling into US hospitals on Monday. The first vaccines will go to hospital staff and other health care professionals.

The coronavirus has caused more than 1.6 million global deaths.

Mexico reports 12,057 new cases, 685 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 12,057 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 685 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,241,436 cases and 113,704 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil registers 43,900 new cases, 686 deaths

Brazil has reported 43,900 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 686 fatalities from Covid-19, its Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,781,799 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 179,765, according to ministry data.

Meanwhile, Brazil's government has presented a Supreme Court justice with a coronavirus immunisation plan that provides initially for only enough shots for about a quarter of the population and does not indicate a start date.

The plan calls for the government to provide immunisation shots for priority groups that amount to about 51 million people, just under 25 percent of Brazil's 212 million people.

Country singer Charley Pride dies from Covid-19 at 86

African-American country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" has died at age 86 of complications from Covid-19, according to his website.

South Korea reports 1,030 new cases, record daily rise

South Korea has reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for a second straight day with 1,030 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Of the new cases, 1,002 were locally transmitted, which bring the total tally to 42,766 infections, with 580 deaths.

On Saturday, South Korea reported 950 new infections, and the authorities warned they may tighten social-distancing restrictions to their strictest level.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies