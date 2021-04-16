Fast News

Covid-19 has killed over 2.99M people and infected more than 139M others globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for April 16:

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease is transported at a field hospital set up at Dell'Antonia sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, April 16

China reports 11 new cases vs 10 a day earlier

China reported 11 new mainland Covid-19 cases on April 15, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, which discovered a new cluster in late March at a city on the border with Myanmar.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 31 from 15 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,468, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Brazil registers 3,560 additional deaths

Brazil has registered 3,560 new deaths and 73,174 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 365,444 total coronavirus deaths and 13,746,681 total confirmed cases.

Covid-19 blamed for large increase in US deaths

New US government data has showed that the country saw somewhere around 600,000 more deaths than usual during a 13-month span. Covid-19 was blamed for most of those deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new estimate on Thursday. It covers the time period from January 26, 2020 to February 27, 2021. The virus was first detected in the US in late January of last year.

CDC researchers said the biggest spikes in the deaths occurred in early April, late July, and the very end of December.

At least 75% of the deaths were directly tied to Covid, but the estimate includes deaths from all causes.

This week CDC released provisional data through the end of September 2020 that suggested overdose deaths for the year were far exceeding tallies seen in any previous year. The CDC said that more than 87,000 deaths were reported over a 12-month period.

Colombia rules out prompt opening of Venezuela border on Covid concerns

Colombian President Ivan Duque has ruled out a prompt reopening of his country's border with Venezuela, citing a high-level of infections.

The 2,219km (1,380-mile) land and water border between the two neighbours - who do not maintain diplomatic relations - has been closed since last year. A new reopening date of June 1 was set by Bogota earlier this year.

"I know all the urgency there is for the issue of opening the border," Duque said during a visit to the border province of Norte de Santander. But Colombia had to be "especially cautious" given the uncertainty over the Covid-19 situation in Venezuela, he said.

Colombia is the top destination for Venezuelans fleeing social and economic destruction in their country. More than 1.7 million Venezuelans reside in Colombia, which is set to grant most of them 10-year legal status.

Fauci says he believes J&J vaccine will 'get back on track soon'

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease doctor, hopes US regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he has said in an interview with Reuters.

His comments come a day after a panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) delayed a vote on whether to resume the J&J shots for at least a week, until it had more data on the risk.

The United States earlier this week decided to pause distribution of the J&J vaccine to investigate six cases of a rare brain blood clot linked with low platelet counts in the blood.

Fauci said the pause was "an indication that the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration take safety very seriously. I hope they make the conclusion of this quickly, and get back on track," he said. "And I believe they will."

Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

The head of Pfizer has said in an interview aired that people will "likely" need a third dose of his company's Covid-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated.

CEO Albert Bourla also said annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required.

"We need to see what would be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that, that remains to be seen," Bourla told CNBC in an interview recorded on April 1.

"A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed," he said, adding that variants will play a "key role."

"It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus," he said.

Researchers currently don't know how long vaccines provide protection against the coronavirus.

Pfizer published a study earlier this month that said its jab is more than 91 percent effective at protecting against the coronavirus, and more than 95 percent effective against severe cases of Covid-19 up to six months after the second dose.

Britain has no plans to halt rapid testing -health ministry

Britain's health ministry has said there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing, after the Guardian newspaper reported the programme may be scaled back in England because of concerns about false positives.

"With around one in three people not showing symptoms, regular, rapid testing is an essential tool to control the spread of the virus as restrictions ease by picking up cases that would not otherwise have been detected," a ministry spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"Rapid testing detects cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate immediately, and figures show that for every 1,000 lateral flow tests carried out, there is fewer than one false positive result."

Citing leaked emails, the Guardian reported on Thursday that senior officials were considering scaling back the widespread testing of people without symptoms, due to worries about a growing number of false positives in places where rates are low, such as London.

The spokeswoman said regional models were based on too small a sample size to draw conclusions, adding "there are no plans to halt the universal programme."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies