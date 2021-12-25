Fast News

Saturday, December 25, 2021

US Navy ship sidelines to Guantanamo Bay over Covid

A US Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy said.

The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where it had stopped for a scheduled port visit.

The Navy said in a statement that over 100 people in the ship's crew are “100 percent immunised” and that all of those who tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members. The number of crew testing positive was not disclosed.

Brazil reports 164 deaths, 4,164 cases

Brazil registered 164 Covid-19 deaths and 4,164 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country is second in the world only to the United States in terms of total coronavirus deaths, but new deaths and cases have cratered in recent months.

Brazil has now registered a total of 618,392 Covid-19 deaths and over 22,2 million confirmed cases.

China registers 140 Covid cases, 0 deaths

China reported 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 24, up from 87 a day earlier, its health authority said.

Of the new infections, 87 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 55 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 26 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4 ,636. Mainland China had 100,871 confirmed cases as of Dec. 24.

US OKs Roche's 20-min Covid tests

Roche says the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its Covid-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14.

The pharmaceutical company says users can have results within 20 minutes for all variants of concern, including Omicron.

Roche noted that the product will be in the US market beginning in January.

