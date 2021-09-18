Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 228M people and killed over 4.6M. Here are virus-related developments for September 18:

An OSU senior receives his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease vaccine at a clinic at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, US, September 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, September 18, 2021

US panel recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and older

A panel of leading US medical experts advising the government voted in favour of authorising boosters of Pfizer's virus vaccine for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid.

The same committee however rejected an initial proposal, submitted by Pfizer and backed by President Joe Biden's administration, to fully approve boosters to everyone aged 16 and over.

The decisions came after a day-long meeting full of data presentations and at times charged debate that was convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tens of millions of Americans will soon be eligible for a third shot.

Mexico reports 3,754 virus cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,754 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country and 192 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,552,983 and the death toll to 270,538.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

Brazil adds over 11,200 cases

Brazil registered 11,202 new virus cases and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Australia's Victoria State reports 535 cases

Australia's state Victoria State, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, reported 535 new locally acquired virus cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said.

Of the infections, 62 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on its Twitter account.

Some US hospitals forced to ration care amid staffing shortages, surge

Surges in virus cases in several US states this week, along with staffing and equipment shortages, are exacting a mounting toll on hospitals and their workers even as the number of new admissions nationwide ebbs, leading to warnings at some facilities that care would be rationed.

Montana, Alaska, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Kentucky experienced the biggest rises in new virus hospitalisations during the week ending September 10 compared with the previous week, with Montana's new hospitalisations rising by 26 percent, according to the latest report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 14.

EU countries opening doors to fully vaccinated Turkish citizens

Several European Union countries are increasingly opening their doors to Turkish people, who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Due to the pandemic, many EU countries had stopped issuing travel visas and had even banned the entry of Turkish people with valid travel permits.

Countries that accept only those with the residence permit, have modified their rules in recent weeks.

In the new situation, the EU Commission gave equivalence to Turkey's vaccination certificate on August 19.

