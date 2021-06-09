Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.76M people and infected over 174M globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for June 9:

Wednesday, June 9

US plots how to restart international travel



The United States will hold talks with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Britain on how to restart travel as the pandemic eases, a senior administration official has said.

"Expert working groups" will be formed, the official said, adding the White House recognised the importance of travel and "the critical role trade relationships and our transportation sector play in our economies."

"While we are not reopening international travel today, we hope that these expert working groups will help us use our collective expertise to chart a path forward," the official said.

On Tuesday, the United States eased warnings against travel to dozens of countries including Olympics host Japan and much of Europe.

The CDC said on Tuesday it was easing travel recommendations on 110 countries and territories, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Africa and Iran, but has declined to lift any Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Australian baseballers give up on Olympic bid

Australia has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics due to "insurmountable" challenges amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, the sport's national governing body has said.

The decision comes less than a week after Taiwan's withdrawal from the June 22-26 tournament in Puebla, Mexico, which was moved from Taiwan due to a spike of coronavirus cases in the Asian nation.

"Attending the Final Olympic Qualifier in a Covid world was always going to present significant challenges," Baseball Australia Chief Executive Glenn Williams said in a statement.

"The planning for Taiwan was extensive and with the late change in location and dates, those plans became obsolete."

"We worked through multiple options and scenarios but the logistical challenges of providing a safe environment for the group were insurmountable."

Brazil reports 2,378 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has had 52,911 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,378 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 17,037,129 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 476,792, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies