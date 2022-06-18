Fast News

Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble.

A video from a White House pool report on Saturday showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: "I'm good."

He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden in a state park near their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.

The president told a small crowd of well-wishers and reporters that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip.

The result: "a mad scramble of Secret Service and press," a White House pool report said, adding there were no visible scrapes or bruises from the fall.

"No medical attention is needed," a White House official said. "The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."

As supporters and media gathered around Biden, who appeared to be uninjured from the incident, he tapped his shoe on the bike's pedal and said, "Have to take off these things. My foot got caught" pic.twitter.com/fzPfDcpRDd — TRT World (@trtworld) June 18, 2022

As the oldest US president, Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.

In November 2020, shortly after his election but before taking office, Biden broke a foot while playing with his pet German shepherds.

But a year later, in November 2021, his doctor gave Biden a clean bill of health, describing him as "healthy" and "vigorous."

Source: AFP