The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than a million people and infected over 37 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 10:

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland on September 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Second US presidential debate set for October 15 cancelled

The Commission on Presidential Debates has cancelled next week's showdown between Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden after the president said he would not participate in a virtual format.

The commission announced on Thursday it was converting the October 15 town hall debate to a virtual affair out of an abundance of caution because Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

But the president, who has been eager to return to the campaign trail and hold live events, refused to participate in the virtual format and sought unsuccessfully to return it to an in-person debate.

Biden had said earlier this week he would not debate Trump in person if he still had the virus, and his campaign called Trump's refusal to adapt to a virtual format "shameful."

Trump stops taking medications to combat virus

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News that he stopped taking medications to combat the virus eight hours ago.

Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a Covid-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday and then hold a rally in Florida two days later.

Libyan capital's mosques open after seven-month closure

Mosques have reopened in and around the Libyan capital almost seven months after they were ordered to close as part of strict curbs to rein in the pandemic.

Libya, ravaged by a complex web of conflicts since the ouster of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising, has seen a surge in infections since its first coronavirus case in March.

According to the latest official figures, there have been more than 41,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 621 deaths in Libya, a country of less than seven million people.

US, AstraZeneca strike deal for antibody treatment

The US government has awarded $486 million to AstraZeneca to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of Covid-19 antibody treatments.

The agreement, under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, is for developing a monoclonal antibody cocktail that can prevent the virus, especially in high-risk populations like those over 80 years old, the US Department of Health and Human Services said.

The treatment came into the spotlight after Trump was treated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antibody-drug last week.

The president has also released a video on Twitter touting its benefits.

North Korea to defy virus with parade

Nuclear-armed North Korea is expected to parade its latest and most advanced weapons through the streets of Pyongyang, as the virus-barricaded country celebrates the 75th anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un's ruling party.

South Korea's unification minister told parliament that a "large-scale parade" was anticipated, and satellite imagery on the respected 38North website has also suggested the cavalcade could be huge.

The anniversary comes during a difficult year for North Korea as the pandemic and recent storms add pressure to the heavily sanctioned country.

Mexico reports 5,263 new cases, 411 more deaths

Mexico's Ministry of Health has reported 5,263 new virus cases and 411 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 809,751 cases and 83,507 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

