Global coronavirus cases are inching towards the three million mark with at least 206,000 people killed. Here are the latest developments for April 27:

A health worker disinfects the Angel de la Independencia monument at the Reforma Avenue in Mexico City on Apri 26, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, April 27

US records 1,330 deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,330 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported by the Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 20:30 (00:30 GMT).

China reports three cases in mainland

China reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 26, down from 11 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said.

Of the new cases, two were imported, down from five imported cases on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.



There was one case of local infection in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases on the mainland on April 26, compared to 30 a day earlier.

Italy's PM delays Serie A restart decision

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delayed a decision on restarting Serie A football but gave the green light for top athletes to resume training in a week's time.

He said individual athletes would be allowed to resume training on May 4.

Teams could start to train together again on May 18.

But Conte did not say when Serie A might resume a season interrupted on March 9 with Juventus leading Lazio by a point.

Italian football chiefs agreed on Thursday to push back the end of the Serie A season from June 30 to August 2.

Mexico coronavirus infections rise to 14,677

Mexico's health ministry reported 835 new confirmed cases and 46 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 14,677 cases and 1,351 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies