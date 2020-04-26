Fast News

The global death toll from the Covid-19 has exceeded 200,000 with confirmed cases approaching 3 million. Here are the developments for April 26:

A pedestrian, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walks past a shuttered storefront near the main plaza better known as the Zocalo in Mexico City on April 25, 2020. (AP)

Sunday, April 26

US records 2,494 more deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university at 0030 GMT on Sunday (8:30 pm).

Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued an order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to become from 9 am to 5 pm, starting Sunday through Wednesday, May 13, while keeping a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and in previously isolated neighbourhoods, state news agency (SPA) said.

The order also allowed the opening of some economic and commercial activities, which includes wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls, in the period from 6 to 20 Ramadan, which is from Wednesday, April 29 to Wednesday, May 13.

Mexico coronavirus infections rise to 13,842 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 970 new cases and 84 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 13,842 cases and 1,305 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely considerably higher than the confirmed cases.

Britain sends out mobile units to boost virus testing

Eight mobile coronavirus testing units staffed by the army are starting to travel around Britain, with dozens more to follow, to help the government approach its target of 100,000 tests a day for the new coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised that number of daily tests by April 30, but by Friday only 28,760 had been achieved.

Refitted vehicles will collect throat swabs, which will be sent to laboratories for processing, the Department of Health said in a statement.

A further 96 of the units will start operating during May.

Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in virus cases to 33

The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the virus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33.

The destroyer with its crew of 350 is off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to US counter-drug activities.

Algeria allows businesses to reopen

Algeria has taken further steps to ease restrictions by allowing several businesses to reopen "to reduce the economic and social impact of the health crisis" caused by the pandemic, the prime minister's office said.

It said shops to be reopened including those for materials for building and public works, appliances, fabrics, jewellery, clothing and shoes, cosmetics and perfumes, home and office furniture, pastries and hairdressers in addition to urban transport by taxi.

The government has reported a total of 3,256 confirmed infections with the virus, with 419 deaths and 1,479 recoveries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies