Global death toll from Covid-19 crosses 197,000 as confirmed cases worldwide exceed 2.8 million. Here are the updates for April 25:

Homeless aspiring singer Ebony Tymes sits by a business window displaying a "Everything Will Be Okay" message on Peachtree St. in Atlanta, Georgia on April 24, 2020. (AFP)

Saturday, April 25

Panama reports 5,338 cases

Panama's Health Ministry says the country has registered 172 new cases.

The total is now sits at 5,338 with 154 deaths.

1,221 deaths in Mexico

Mexico has reported a total of 12,872 confirmed virus cases.

In its daily briefing, the country's Health Ministry said 1,221 people have also died of the disease.

US records lowest daily figures in three weeks

The United States recorded 1,258 coronavirus deaths, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The fatalities, recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), bring the overall US death toll to 51,017, according to the Baltimore-based university.

China reports 12 new cases

China reported 12 new cases on April 24 compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported, compared with two cases reported previously.

The commission also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, slightly down from the previous day's tally of 34. Four of these cases were imported.

The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 82,816. The death toll remained the same at 4,632, with no new deaths reported on April 24.

Riot in Argentine prison after virus case confirmed

Dozens of prisoners at a jail in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires rioted demanding urgent health measures after confirmation of a coronavirus case inside the facility.

Authorities have yet to comment on the riot or whether there are any injuries.

Several other riots broke out in prisons last week, including in Florencio Varela in Buenos Aires province where one inmate died and 20 were injured.

Argentina has been in lockdown since March 20 and has recorded more than 3,400 coronavirus cases and 167 deaths.

Brazil becoming virus hotspot as testing falters

Cases are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil as Latin America’s largest nation veers closer to becoming one of the world's pandemic hot spots.

Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse, or already too overwhelmed to take any more patients.

Health experts expect the number of infections in the country of 211 million people will be much higher than what has been reported because of insufficient, delayed testing.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies