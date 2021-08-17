Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 4.3 million people and infected over 209 million globally. Here are all coronavirus-related developments for August 18:

Sunstar Paramedics admit a patient to the emergency room at the Morton Plant Hospital amid Covid-19 outbreak in Clearwater, Florida, US, August 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, August 18:

US reports more than 1,000 deaths in single day

The United States has reported more than 1,000 virus deaths, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Virus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally.

Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

Australia’s most populous state has reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney.

The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.

Israel tightens restrictions as cases leap

New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus took effect in Israel, after the largely vaccinated country saw the highest daily infection rate since January.

The measures, announced on Sunday, require vaccination certificates or negative virus tests to enter a range of public spaces, including restaurants and bars, cultural and sports venues, hotels and gyms, the health ministry said.

The same applies to worshippers wishing to enter synagogues, mosques or churches with more than 50 people in attendance.

India reports 35,178 cases

India registers 35,178 Covid-19 cases, pushing the total over 32.29M infections, as the death toll rises by 440 to hit 432,519 fatalities, health ministry reported.

Germany's cases rise by 8,324 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 8,324 to 3,835,375, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 22 to 91,921, the tally showed.

Russia reports 20,914 cases

Russia has reported 20,914 new virus cases, including 1,590 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,663,473.

The government coronavirus task force said 799 people had died of virus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 172,909.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 315,000 deaths related to the virus from April 2020 to June 2021.

Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021

The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the pandemic for the second successive year, race organisers said.

The cancellation of the race, scheduled for the weekend of October 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit, follows the abandonment of Singapore's October 1-3 night race.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula One said in a statement.

US travel mask mandate to be extended into January

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through January 18 to address ongoing Covid-19 risks.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the extension.

"The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimise the spread of Covid-19 on public transportation," the spokesperson said

Major US airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with TSA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), four people briefed on the matter said.

The current TSA transportation mask order runs through September 13.

The extension reflects the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant and is an acknowledgement that transit remains potentially risky, especially for unvaccinated people

Mexico reports 14,814 new cases, 877 more deaths

Mexico registered 14,814 new Covid-19 infections and 877 more deaths, health ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,123,252 and the death toll to 249,529

Ecuador to give immune-weakened people third vaccine

Ecuador will administer a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people with weak immune systems and will carry out tests to determine if the rest of the inoculated population also needs a booster, Health Minister Ximena Garzon said.

The government of President Guillermo Lasso is using Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac shots as part of a broad vaccination plan that it hopes will spur an economy that has been struggling for years and was hit hard by the pandemic.

Covid risks in young adult males may be under-recognised -study

Young men could be at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 than is currently recognised, researchers have suggested, citing computer models.

The new study suggests that high reported infection rates in older adults may result partly from more frequent testing in this group due to more severe disease.

Using records of all SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests and diagnoses in Ontario, Canada, between March and December 2020, David Fisman's team developed statistical models to analyse whether differences in infection rates by age group are impacted by testing frequency.

After adjusting for testing frequency, the risk of infection was lowest in children under age 10 and in adults over age 80, compared with the overall population, the researchers said.

Rates were highest in adolescents and young adults aged 20 to 49 years, particularly in young adult males, they found.

"What we see in the pandemic is a tip of a much bigger iceberg," Fisman said. "And most of that iceberg is in younger people."

Brazil reports 37,613 Covid cases and 1,106 deaths

Brazil has had 37,613 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,106 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 20,416,183 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 570,598, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

More Delta variant Covid cases confirmed in New Zealand

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country including one Auckland hospital worker, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Radio New Zealand.

That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five. Ardern said all cases are have now been confirmed as Delta variant.

France registers more than 100 deaths from Covid in a day

France registered 111 deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals, the first time since June 1 that the daily toll was more than 100, health ministry data showed.

The new figures took the cumulative death toll from Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic to 112,844.

Anti-mask mandate Texas governor tests positive for Covid

The Republican governor of Texas, who has been a forceful opponent of mask mandates, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said, one day after attending an indoor public event.

Greg Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, "has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," said a statement from his spokesman Mark Miner.

"The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily," the statement said, adding that Abbott is receiving an antibody cocktail treatment.

Abbott is "in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms," the statement said.

Kenyan teachers given 7 days to get vaccine or face punishment

Kenya’s state Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) has given teachers in the East African country seven days to get vaccinated for Covid-19 or face disciplinary action.

The deadline comes as 1,488 people in Kenya tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 9,773.

The commission has reported a low vaccine uptake by teachers despite being prioritised in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

Uruguay gives Pfizer/BioNTech booster to Sinovac vaccine recipients

Uruguay started giving booster shots, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, to people who have generally received their first two doses with China's CoronaVac, a combination few countries have yet tried, as it seeks to ward off the Delta variant.

Half of Swiss population fully jabbed

More than half of the Swiss population has now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, statistics show, although immunisation rates are slowing even as cases and hospitalisations rise.

Switzerland is using the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, administering the doses four weeks apart.

Government statistics showed that 50.1 percent of the population -- 4,311,432 people -- had received both injections.

A further 5.63 percent are partially vaccinated, having received their first dose.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies