The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 5.7 million people, with over 355,000 deaths. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 28:

Social distancing signs are seen at Westminster underground station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, London, Britain, May 27, 2020. (Reuters)

South Korea reports 79 new cases

South Korea reported 79 new cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, the largest one day increase since April 5.

The cases were as of midnight on Wednesday, and bring the country's total to 11,344 cases and 269 deaths.

At least 68 of the new cases were domestic infections, and come as health authorities battle a growing outbreak linked to an e-commerce firm's logistics facility.

Philippines' task force recommends easing of lockdown in capital

The Philippines' coronavirus task force has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte easing lockdown measures in Manila from June 1, despite the country still reporting some of its highest daily numbers of cases and missing testing targets.

The restrictions, introduced in mid-March and eased slightly in mid-May to jump start the economy, are set to expire on May 31.

Duterte will address the nation about his decision on the containment measures.

Mexico registers 78,023 total cases

Mexico registered 3,463 new cases and 463 deaths, bringing its totals to 78,023 cases and 8,597 fatalities, according to information provided by health authorities.

China reports two new imported cases

China reported two new imported cases in the mainland on May 27, up from one a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

Both of the cases were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

China also confirmed 23 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 27, compared to 28 the day before.

US deaths from virus surpass 100,000 mark

The US surpassed a jarring milestone with over 102,000 virus deaths, according to tracker, Worldometre.

That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined.

“It is a grim milestone,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington. “It’s a striking reminder of how dangerous this virus can be.”

The true death toll from the virus, which emerged in China late last year and was first reported in the US in January, is widely believed to be significantly higher, with experts saying many victims died without ever being tested for it.

At the end of March, the US eclipsed China with 3,500 deaths.

Now, the US has not only the highest death total, but the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, making up more than 30% of the global total.

Mexican beach resort town Acapulco upended by coronavirus

Intensive care units in the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco are close to capacity as the virus threatens to overwhelm hospitals and leaves local authorities scrambling to dig more graves.

Best known for its beaches, sunshine, and cliff divers, Acapulco is fast becoming a hotspot for Mexico's escalating outbreak.

Public hospital beds equipped to care for critically ill patients are nearly full, according to local authorities. They said only seven were available on Wednesday in the city of nearly one million people.

About 30 more beds are being equipped after Mexico's president singled out the city during a news conference on Wednesday.

"There's one place, the only place, Acapulco, where we need to pay very close attention and amplify the hospital capacity right away," said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The sunkissed beach destination, already hobbled by gangland violence that has driven away international tourists in recent years, has 820 confirmed coronavirus cases and a death toll of 69, according to official data, up sharply in the last week.

SeaWorld and Walt Disney World to reopen in summer

SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to plans a city task force approved Wednesday.

The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.

The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Last week, Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen on June 5.

That plan also has been approved by the Orlando task force, which sent its recommendation to the governor.

Disney’s senior vice president of operations, Jim McPhee told the task force the parks would open with limited capacity, but he didn’t specify the number of guests who would be allowed in initially.

Disney World also plans smaller, soft openings prior to July 11, but no specifics were provided.

SeaWorld is planning an employee appreciation event on June 10 before opening to the public the next day, said Interim CEO Marc Swanson.

ICRC records virus-related attacks against medical workers

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross says the organisation has recorded 208 Covid-19-related attacks against health workers and installations in 13 countries since March.

Peter Maurer said that while there has been an outpouring of gratitude for health workers in many countries, in reality health workers are being abused and health systems are being targeted at a time when they are most needed.

He told reporters the ICRC compiled data from 13 countries in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the Americas and Africa where it operates, and it’s “likely the actual numbers are much higher than what we calculated.”

Maurer told the UN Security Council and a briefing to reporters that the incidents range from verbal threats to burning down facilities reportedly housing patients.

He said 23 percent of incidents included physical assaults, 20 percent were discriminatory-related attacks on health workers, and the rest included the deliberate failure to provide or deny assistance, verbal assaults and threats, and a disregard for health personnel protective measures.

Brazil tops 25,000 virus deaths

Brazil's death toll surpassed 25,000 as the country emerged as the latest epicentre in the pandemic.

The health ministry said it had confirmed 1,086 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the fifth time the daily toll has exceeded 1,000 since the crisis accelerated in Brazil last week.

That pushed the nationwide death toll to 25,598.

The country of 210 million people now has 411,821 confirmed cases of the virus, second only to the United States.

Experts say under-testing means the real figures are probably much higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies