President Joe Biden convenes world leaders at a “moment of peril” to combat the climate crisis, drawing commitments from China and Russia to cooperate on cutting emissions despite their disputes with US.

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US on April 22, 2021. (AP)

Declaring that the United States and other big economies must "get this done,” President Joe Biden has opened a global climate summit aimed at getting world leaders to dig deeper on emissions cuts.

The United States pledged on Thursday to cut in half the amount of climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes it is pumping out.

His new commitment to cut US fossil fuel emissions up to 52 percent by 2030 marks a return by the US to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under President Donald Trump.

That's a commitment Biden hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

“The cost of inaction keeps mounting. The United States isn’t waiting," said Biden.

Today I’m bringing together leaders from around the world to meet this moment of climate peril, and extraordinary opportunity. No nation can solve this crisis on its own, and this summit is a step on a path to a secure, prosperous, and sustainable future. https://t.co/lcUUsgyEo3 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2021

'Decisive decade'

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the summit from separate lecterns before joining Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and White House climate envoy John Kerry at a horseshoe-shaped table set up around a giant potted plant to watch fellow leaders’ live streamed speeches.

Biden called this the “decisive decade" and said the richest economies “have to step up.”

The coronavirus pandemic compelled the summit to play out as a climate telethon-style livestream, limiting opportunities for spontaneous interaction and negotiation.

World leaders including China’s President Xi Jinping, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel also addressed summit.

Speaking from their home countries, the world leaders pledged action to lower carbon emissions, although they differ on details.

Quite a set-up in the East Room for the administration’s virtual climate summit. Awaiting remarks by Pres. Biden and VP Harris pic.twitter.com/FNthyEtxUJ — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 22, 2021

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the US' new commitment to halve emissions as a “game-changing” announcement.

Johnson will be hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow later this year.

As host of COP-26, Johnson said Thursday at President Joe Biden’s climate summit he wanted to see “similar ambitions” around the world.

Johnson says, “I think we can do it. To do it we need scientists in all of our countries to work together to produce the technological solutions that humanity is going to need."

He says the developed world will have to find more resources to support developing countries' move to a greener future. He says, “It’s going to mean the richest nations coming together and exceeding the $100 billion commitment they already made in 2009."

Johnson stressed the economic dividend that could emerge from efforts to tackle climate change.

The commitment from @POTUS today to cut US emissions by 50-52% by 2030 is a game-changer. It will have a transformative impact in the global fight against climate change.



I commend the President's leadership and look forward to working together for our planet ahead of @COP26. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2021

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is the world's biggest emissions culprit, followed by the United States, spoke first among the other global figures.

He made no reference to non-climate disputes that had made it uncertain until Wednesday that he would even take part in the US summit, and said China would work with America in cutting emissions.

“To protect the environment is to protect productivity, and to boost the environment is to boost productivity. It’s as simple as that," Xi said.

Today marks the beginning of the #LeadersClimateSummit and a crucial step in our efforts to face the climate crisis and #RestoreOurEarth. I look forward to what we can accomplish together, now and in the future. Happy Earth Day! 🌎 https://t.co/ZmECEP5mnh https://t.co/9RDI1mW7Dl — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) April 22, 2021

Japan, Germany, Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan was ready to reduce its carbon emissions" by 46 percent in the fiscal year 2030" to help in the battle against climate change.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the battle against climate change "a Herculean task."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia may propose introducing preferential terms and conditions for foreign investment in clean energy projects.

It is so good to have the US back on our side in the fight against climate change!



Together we can get faster to a climate-neutral, prosperous and equitable future. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 22, 2021

South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country will no longer finance the construction of coal power plants in other nations as he promises stronger contributions to international efforts to curb global warming.

Moon said his country will provide a more ambitious target for reducing carbon emissions by the end of the year.

South Korea in December had announced a 2030 target to cut its carbon emissions by 24.4 percent from the country’s 2017 level.

South Korea has faced international criticism for its continued investment in coal plants in other countries even as it pushes to phase out coal power at home.

Moon’s office says his pledge doesn’t affect South Korea’s participation in ongoing projects to build two new coal plants in Indonesia and another one in Vietnam.

This past year, many have turned to nature to cope with the impacts of COVID-19. We’re able to do that because, as Canadians, we’re surrounded by it - but we must work together to protect it. This #EarthDay and every day, let’s continue to do exactly that. https://t.co/Jtvc0uITbD — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 22, 2021

Canada

Canada also will aim to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases by 40 percent-45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, up from the current target of 30 percent, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"We will continually strengthen our plan and take even more actions on our journey to net zero by 2050," he said.

Canada, home to a major energy industry, is one of the world's worst polluters per capita and has missed every one of its climate change targets so far.

#ClimateSummit hosted today by @POTUS could never be so important. Climate change is a global challenge in need of global solutions. It’s time for world leaders to initiate a robust joint effort to preserve our planet, to the benefit of future generations. #EarthDay — Dimitris Avramopoulos (@Avramopoulos) April 22, 2021

European Union

Europe will apply emissions trading to buildings and transport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the summit of world leaders, setting the stage for the EU's planned overhaul of its carbon market.

"We will make emission trading work not only for energy generation and industry, but also for transport and for buildings," von der Leyen told a virtual climate change summit hosted by the US government.

We are at the verge of the abyss. We must ensure the next step is in the right direction.



It’s time to mobilize political leadership & move ahead together – to overcome climate change, end our war on nature & build lives of dignity & prosperity for all. https://t.co/1ukeUNYylh — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 22, 2021

United Nations

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says the world is “at the verge of the abyss” because of climate change and must take aggressive steps to avoid catastrophe.

Speaking at Thursday's summit, Guterres called for world leaders to build a global coalition for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — “every country, every region, every city, every company and every industry.″

Guterres says countries around the world must put a price on carbon, end subsidies for fossil fuels, ramp up investments in renewable energy and green infrastructure and stop the financing of coal and the building of new coal power plants.

He calls for advanced countries to phase out coal by 2030, with other countries phasing it out by 2040.

Leaders Summit on Climate pic.twitter.com/RzhuEHH8z4 — Ricardo Salles MMA (@rsallesmma) April 22, 2021

Brazil

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, moving up the previous target for reaching net zero emissions by 10 years.

Speaking at a summit of world leaders, right-wing Bolsonaro repeated a commitment made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030, adding that it would reduce the country's emissions by roughly 50 percent.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron also said the world needs to factor the environment into the costs of investment and trade and that without that there could be no transition to a greener economy.

"Taking action for the climate means regulating, and regulating at an international level. If we don’t set a price for carbon, there will be no transition," Macron told a virtual global climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Today, as we discuss global climate action, I want to leave one thought with you.



India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average.



It is because our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 22, 2021

India

India’s prime minister says he and Biden are launching an Indo-US climate and clean energy agenda for 2030 partnership that will mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technology and enable green collaboration.

Narendra Modi told world leaders at a virtual summit called by Biden on Thursday that India is doing its part and its renewable energy target of 450 gigawatts by 2030 shows its commitment to clean energy. India also has taken several bold steps in promoting clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity.

Modi says India has taken the lead in multilateral initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance and the coalition of disaster resilient infrastructure.

Modi says India’s per capita carbon footprint was 60 percent lower than the global average because of its lifestyle, which is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices.

