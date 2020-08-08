Fast News

The coronavirus has now infected over 19.5 million people and has killed more than 722,000. Here are the latest updates for August 8:

A teacher attends the a Utah Safe Schools Mask-In urging the governor's leadership in school reopening during a rally in Salt Lake City in Utah, US on July 23, 2020 (AP)

Saturday, August 8, 2020

US schools reopen amid fresh outbreaks

Undeterred by the coronavirus, schools in several US states have reopened for in-person classes – but some have already been hit by large quarantines of students and staff following fresh outbreaks.

In Mississippi – the state with the country's highest positivity rate at 22 percent of everyone tested, sick or otherwise – the Corinth School District has so far seen eight confirmed cases across several schools, according to officials.

As a result, over 100 people who came into close contact with them have been asked to quarantine, swiftly disrupting local authorities' plans for a return to normal.

Vaccine may be partially effective - Fauci

The top US infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci says an approved coronavirus vaccine could end up being effective only 50-60 percent of the time, meaning public health measures will still be needed to keep the pandemic under control.

"We don't know yet what the efficacy might be. We don't know if it will be 50 percent or 60 percent. I'd like it to be 75 percent or more," Fauci said in a webinar hosted by Brown University.

"But the chances of it being 98 percent effective is not great, which means you must never abandon the public health approach."

The virus has infected nearly 5 million people in the US and killed more than 160,000.

Brazil reports 1,079 more deaths

Brazil has recorded 50,230 new virus cases and 1,079 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has registered 2,962,442 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from the virus has risen to 99,572, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the US.

Mexico records 6,717 more cases

Mexico has reported 6,717 new virus infections and 794 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 469,407 cases and 51,311 deaths.

The country's health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

With the highly contagious virus spreading rapidly across the region, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters "the pandemic will be prolonged."

Egypt's death toll nears 5,000

Fatalities from the novel coronavirus have risen to 4,971 in Egypt.

Twenty people died and 141 others were diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, the nation’s health officials reported.

Total cases topped 95,000 with more than 50,500 patients recovering from the disease.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies