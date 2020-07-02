Fast News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected close to 10.8 million people claiming around 518,00 lives across the world. Here are updates for July 2:

A shopper walks past a Pier 1 Imports store as going out of business signs are posted amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP)

Thursday, July 2

US sees record 52,000 new cases in 24 hours

The US notched more than 52,000 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 52,898 more cases as of 8:30 pm (0030 Thursday GMT), bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the United States to 2,682,270.

The university also recorded a further 706 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 128,028.

New daily case numbers have hovered around 40,000 in recent days, with Johns Hopkins recording 42,528 new infections one day earlier.

Hospitalisations are also increasing in several cities, including Houston, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.

China reports three new cases

China reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 1, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, down from three a day earlier.

As of July 1, mainland China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

New Zealand's health minister resigns after coronavirus criticism

New Zealand's embattled Health Minister resigned after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country.

David Clark was also under fire for personally breaching strict lockdown rules twice earlier in the year, by taking his family on a beach trip and driving to a mountain biking track.

"It has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government's overall response to Covid-19 and the global pandemic," Clark said at a news conference in Wellington.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had earlier refused calls to sack Clark, citing his critical role in the country's response to the pandemic, said she agreed with his decision.

Mexico's death toll hits 28,510, exceeding Spain

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,681 new cases of coronavirus infection and 741 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 231,770 cases and 28,510 deaths.

With the additional deaths, Mexico's coronavirus toll exceeded Spain's total number of fatalities from the virus, which was 28,363.

Brazil surpasses 60,000 coronavirus deaths

Brazil topped 60,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus after recording more than 1,000 fatalities over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The South American country has suffered the largest number of daily deaths globally for the last week, and is the second worst affected nation in the world for both cases and fatalities after the United States.

Brazil is showing no signs of reducing either its number of daily cases or deaths.

With more than 46,000 new cases, the country of 212 million now has 1.44 million people infected, although analysts believe the true figure is much higher.

The largest number of deaths have been in the most populous state, Sao Paulo, with 14,700, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with more than 10,000.

Rio's death rate of 584 per million inhabitants is more than twice the national average of 284.

Australia sets up suburban checkpoints to hotspots

Australian police set up suburban checkpoints in new coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne, as authorities struggled to contain new outbreaks in the country's second-largest city, even as travel restrictions eased elsewhere.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Thursday showed police flagging down cars in suburban streets after 36 suburbs in Melbourne in Victoria state went into lockdown following a spike in new infections there.

Australia has fared better than many countries in the pandemic, with around 8,000 cases, 104 deaths and fewer than 400 active cases.

However, the recent jump in Victoria has stoked fears of a second wave of Covid-19, echoing concerns expressed in other countries.

Brazil postpones local elections until November

Brazil's lower house of Congress approved on Wednesday a constitutional amendment to postpone municipal elections to November from October due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The text, which was approved in two rounds by lawmakers, defers the election dates to November 15 and November 29 from October 4 and October 25.

The amendment - previously approved by Senators on June 23 - also allows states and cities to reconsider these dates if sanitary conditions hamper voting.

"We are convinced that changing the 2020 electoral calendar is a necessary measure in the current context of the public health emergency that is being imposed and that the proposed new deadlines and dates are adequate and honor the democratic and republican principles," said lawmaker and rapporteur of the amendment, Jhonatan de Jesus.

