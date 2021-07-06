Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 185 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for July 7:

Workers unload a batch of the Moderna coronavirus disease vaccines, upon its arrival at the Guatemalan Air Force base in Guatemala City, Guatemala February 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, July 7:

US sending 1.5M vaccines to Guatemala, 2M to Vietnam

The Biden Administration will send 1.5 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to Guatemala and two million to Vietnam, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said.

"Both Guatemala and Vietnam will be receiving COVID vaccine doses from the Biden-Harris Administration," Psaki said.

US President Joe Biden has committed to sharing 80 million US-made vaccines with countries around the world.

Brazil registers 1,780 new deaths

Brazil has registered 62,504 new Covid-19 cases and 1,780 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 19 million cases and 526,892 deaths.

Mexico reports nearly 8,000 more cases

Mexico reported 7,989 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 269 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,549,862 infections and 233,958 deaths, according to health ministry data published on Tuesday.

WHO recommends Roche, Sanofi drugs for virus patients

The World Health Organization has recommended using arthritis drugs Actemra from Roche and Kevzara from Sanofi with corticosteroids for Covid-19 patients after data from some 11,000 patients showed they cut the risk of death.

A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded treating severe and critical Covid patients with these so-called interleukin-6 antagonists that block inflammation "reduces the risk of death and the need for mechanical ventilation".

According to the WHO analysis, the risk of dying within 28 days for patients getting one of the arthritis drugs with corticosteroids such as dexamethasone is 21 percent, compared with an assumed 25 percent risk among those who got standard care.

For every 100 such patients, four more will survive, the WHO said.

Moreover, the risk of progressing to mechanical ventilation or death was 26 percent for those getting the drugs and corticosteroids, compared with 33 percent in those getting standard care. The WHO said that meant for every 100 such patients, seven more will survive without mechanical ventilation.

Zimbabwe returns to strict lockdown as cases surge

Zimbabwe has returned to strict lockdown measures to combat a resurgence of Covid-19 amid vaccine shortages, the country’s information minister has announced.

Infections have dramatically increased in recent weeks despite a night curfew, reduced business hours, localised lockdowns in hotspot areas, and a ban on inter-city travel. The virus has spread to rural areas which have sparse health facilities.

To try to contain the spread, most people must stay at home, similar to restrictions on movement adopted in March last year when towns and cities became almost deserted, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

People will now need letters from employers to justify why they must venture out of their neighbourhoods “with immediate effect,” said Mutsvangwa.

UK to scrap virus rules for schools

The British government is scrapping coronavirus rules for schools that have seen hundreds of thousands of pupils sent home to self-isolate.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says starting July 19, schools will no longer group children in class or year-group “bubbles,” with all members of the group sent home if one person tests positive for the coronavirus.

With infections climbing in the UK, the system has led to major disruption for schools and families. On July 1, 471,000 children in England were self-isolating because of potential contact with a virus case at school.

Williamson says in mid-August, close contacts of children who test positive will no longer have to self-isolate. He said the government plans to lift social distancing rules and other educational restrictions for the start of the new school year in September.

