Countries across the world continue to ramp up efforts to fight Covid-19 which has infected more than one million people and killed close to 60,000, a majority of them in Europe. Here are the latest updates for April 4:

Each Peach Market head buyer Chris Weybright monitors curbside pickup sales while in-store customers check out on the first day of new coronavirus protocols in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, US, on April 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 4, 2020

US sets new global record with 1,480 deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from Covid-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,406.

The total number of infections in the US is now close to 280,000.

Falkland Islands confirm first case

The Falklands Islands government has confirmed the territory's first case of the new coronavirus.

A patient tested positive after being admitted to hospital with symptoms on March 31, according to a statement released on Friday that said they were in isolation and in "stable condition".

Located in the southern Atlantic Ocean, the British overseas territory had been among a dwindling number of remote places that have reported no Covid-19 cases during the pandemic.

Health authorities in the Falklands – home to 3,400 people – have been sending samples to the UK for testing, the statement said.

Mexico now has 1,688 cases, 60 deaths



Mexico's health ministry said that the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, up from 50 a day earlier. It registered a total of 1,688 coronavirus cases, up from 1,510.

Mainland China reports 19 new cases



Mainland China reported on Saturday 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, down from 31 a day earlier, including one new infection in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

Of the new cases, 18 involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,639 as of Friday.

China also reported four new deaths, raising the death toll to 3,326 as of Friday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies