The novel coronavirus has infected more than 88 million people globally and claimed over 1.9 million lives. Here are the updates for January 8:

A health care worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to a patient at a mobile Covid-19 testing location in Auburn, Maine, December 8, 2020 (AP)

Friday, January 8, 2021:

US reports record deaths

The United States has counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths at nearly 4,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 0130 GMT Friday(8:30 pm local time), during which the US notched 265,246 new infections, according to the university.

Singapore PM receives first dose of vaccine

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has received the first shot of a vaccine against Covid-19, the 68-year-old said in a Facebook post sharing a video of him being injected in the arm at a local hospital.

Singapore has so far only approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine but has said it has also secured enough doses for its 5.7 million population including from other vaccine-makers like Moderna and Sinovac.

"We got vaccinated early to show Singaporeans we are confident that the vaccine is safe and effective," Lee said, adding that he had been vaccinated alongside the country's top health official, Kenneth Mak.

The city-state gave its first jabs at the end of December, but Lee said broader vaccinations of healthcare workers from public institutions would start on Friday, followed by the elderly next month.

Germany's cases rise by 31,849

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany have increased by 31,849 to 1,866,887, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 1,188 to 38,795, the tally showed.

Pfizer vaccine effective under virus variant

A laboratory study conducted by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech has apparently shown its Covid-19 vaccine works against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa.

The not-yet peer reviewed study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralising virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.

The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralisation elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists.

Japan starts first day under emergency steps

Japan has begun its first day under a coronavirus state of emergency with much of life as usual, including morning commuter trains shuttling crowds of mask-wearing people at bustling stations.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his request for restaurants to shorten business hours and for people to work from home.

The emergency runs through February 7. The declaration is asking restaurants and bars close by 8 pm (1300GMT) while drinks won't be served after 7 pm (1200 GMT).

It applies to Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

Mainland China reports 53 new Covid-19 cases vs 63 a day earlier

Mainland China has reported 53 new Covid-19 cases, down from 63 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 33 of the 37 locally transmitted infections were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing that entered a "wartime mode" earlier this week. Shijiazhuang, Hebei's capital, banned people from leaving the city in the latest step to curb the spread of the disease.

The commission also reported 57 new asymptomatic cases, down from 79 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients, who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but are not yet showing any Covid-19 symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Japan will consider expanding state of emergency if needed

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government would liaise with other prefectures and check whether the state of emergency over the virus for the greater Tokyo region should be extended to those areas.

The governors of Osaka and Aichi are expected to request being added to the emergency declaration as infections surge in their prefectures.

Australia's Brisbane in lockdown for three days

Authorities in Brisbane, Australia, are locking the city down for three days beginning on Friday, after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel was diagnosed with a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

The Queensland state government says masks will also be compulsory for the first time in Brisbane and the surrounding municipalities of Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redlands.

The state's chief health officer said “we need to act really, really fast.”

While several cases of the variant have been found in travellers in hotel quarantine, the cleaner is the first person to be infected with it in Australia. Authorities believe the woman was infectious after January 2. She tested positive after showing symptoms on Wednesday.

Israel tightens nationwide virus lockdown

Israel tightened a national lockdown in a bid to curb a sharp rise in new virus cases, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising that all Israeli adults could be vaccinated by the end of March.

With a population of nine million, Israel is leading the world in a swift rollout of vaccinations, but the number of new infections has climbed to around 8,000 a day, the highest in months.

Israel imposed its third lockdown on December 27. Many Israelis, however, ignored travel and social-distancing restrictions, prompting stricter measures that will include additional police roadblocks and the closure of most schools and more businesses.

The new edicts will be in effect for at least two weeks.

Brazil passes 200,000 virus deaths – Health Ministry

Brazil has registered more than 200,000 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said in a statement, without updating its precise case count or death toll.

"In the name of President Jair Bolsonaro, the Health Ministry and all the federal government, we want to offer our solidarity to every family that lost loved ones," said the statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies