Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.4 million people and infected over 215.4 million globally. Follow this thread for all the coronavirus-related developments for August 27:

People sign up to take a Covid-19 test at a mobile testing van in Times Square in New York City, US, on August 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, August 27, 2021

US Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the administration's arguments in support of the CDC's authority. The three liberal justices dissented.

It was the second high court loss for the administration this week at the hands of the court's conservative majority.

On Tuesday, the court effectively allowed the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The new administration had tried to end the Remain in Mexico program, as it is informally known.

New Zealand reports 70 new cases ahead of lockdown decision

New Zealand reported 70 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Friday, all in the epicentre Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 347.

The announcement comes ahead of a decision at 0300 GMT on whether the nationwide lockdown, which ends at midnight on Friday, will be lifted or extended.

Mexico grants emergency use approval to China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has said that it has granted emergency use authorisation to China's Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Health Ministry reported 20,633 new cases of Covid-19 and 835 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,291,761 and the death toll to 256,287.

Brazil registers 31,024 new cases, 920 deaths

Brazil has registered 31,024 new coronavirus cases and 920 additional Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

South Africa registers 12,771 new cases, 357 deaths

South Africa has recorded 12,771 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, taking the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 2,734,973, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD said a further 357 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 80,826.

“This increase represents a 19.3 percent positivity rate,’’ it said in its daily update.

The institute said the majority of new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal province, accounting for 28 percent, followed by the Western Cape Province at 24 percent and the Eastern Cape Province at 13 percent.

The country has the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths on the continent.

Rio starts vaccinating the youngest against Covid-19

Health authorities in Rio de Janeiro state have begun vaccinating young people between the ages of 12 and 18, in an ongoing campaign aimed at reaching 90 percent of the state's population by the end of the year.

High-school-age girls were the first group to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Museum of the Republic, in Rio's southern zone.

Dozens of students began receiving doses early Thursday and nurses and health officials say they expect to distribute thousands of doses over the coming days.

Public health officials are especially concerned with the spread of Covid-19 in schools, which have now opened, and say they will prioritize getting as many students vaccinated as possible by the end of August to prevent outbreaks in classrooms.

Infections and hospitalizations have dropped recently in the state.

Health officials are planning a n aggressive vaccination campaign in the coming months, hoping to inoculate most residents of the seaside city and surrounding communities.

UK govt adds Thailand to Covid travel 'red list'

The British government has added Thailand and Montenegro to its travel "red list,” with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries, and nationals required to quarantine.

"Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4 am (0300GMT) on Monday 30 August 2021," reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries, said the government.

British and Irish nationals and those living in the UK are allowed to travel from red list countries, but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The government added Switzerland, Denmark and Canada to the green list, the Department for Transport added.

Travellers from those destinations will now not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies