The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 51 million people and killed over 1.2 million. Here are the updates for November 10:

Faculty members from Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane administer Covid-19 tests to students at a mobile testing site during the coronavirus pandemic on campus, September 2, 2020. (AP)

Tuesday, November 10:

Mexico reports more cases

Mexico's health ministry reported on Monday 4,960 coronavirus cases and 198 more deaths, bringing the official toll to 972,785 cases and 95,225 deaths.

Health officials have said the real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher

'Lockdown' is Collins Dictionary Word of the Year

Collins Dictionary said on Tuesday that "lockdown" is its Word of The Year in 2020 following a dramatic increase in usage during the spread of Covid-19.

Lexicographers said they picked the word because it had become synonymous with the experience of populations across the world as governments look to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a unifying experience for billions of people across the world, who have had collectively to play their part in combating the spread of COVID-19," publishers Harper Collins said.

Collins registered more than a quarter of a million usa ges of "lockdown" during 2020, against only 4,000 the previous year.

Because of the way the pandemic has affected the daily use of language, six of Collins' 10 words of the year in 2020 are related to the global health crisis.

"Coronavirus", "social distancing", "self-isolate" and "furlough" as well as "lockdown" and "key worker" were included in the longer list of 10 words of the year.

"Key worker" alone has seen a 60-fold increase in usage reflecting the importance attributed this year to professions considered to be essential to society.

"2020 has been dominated by the global pandemic," Helen Newstead, a language consultant at Collins, said.

US surpasses 10M cases: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded its 10 millionth case of the virus, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Shortly before 1400 GMT Monday, the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed 10,018,278 cases recorded in the United States since the pandemic began, and 237,742 deaths.

Both are the highest tolls in absolute terms in the world.

The United States is now well into its third and by far biggest surge of its epidemic.

Ukraine's president tests positive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be working in self-isolation while being treated.

“There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat,” Zelenskiy tweeted. “However, I feel good. I promise to isolate myself and I continue to work.”

Zelenkiy said he was running a temperature of 37.5 Celsius.

Tunisia says virus deaths may reach 7,000

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said that the death toll from the pandemic in the country may reach 6,000-7,000, describing the health situation as "very dangerous".

Coronavirus cases have been rising quickly in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus earlier this year, and have now reached 70,000 cases and 1,900 deaths in a country of 11.5 million.

Medical sources told Reuters intensive care units in most state hospitals had reached maximum capacity.

The government imposed a night cu rfew this month and banned travel between cities to slow a second wave of the pandemic.

