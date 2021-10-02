Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 235M people and killed at least 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 2:

Covid-19 patient is treated by staff in the ICU at Providence St Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, US, July 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Covid-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

The US death toll from Covid-19 eclipsed 700,000 – a number greater than the population of Boston.

The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines – which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalisations and serious illness – were available to any American over the age of 12.

The milestone is deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public, who watched a pandemic that had been easing earlier in the summer take a dark turn.

Tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country and send the death toll from 600,000 to 700,000 in 3 1/2 months.

Australia reports 2,357 cases as vaccination push continues

Australia reported 2,357 new cases of the Delta virus variant, as the push to vaccinate the country's population continues in order to end lockdowns and allow for the reopening of international borders.

An 18-month ban on international travel is set to be gradually lifted from next month for some states when 80 percent of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine to be mandatory for California students

Covid vaccinations will be compulsory for all students in California, the state's governor announced Friday – a first in the United States, where vaccine hesitancy has slowed efforts to end the pandemic.

The plan will be phased in as Food and Drug Administration regulators grant full approval for use in younger age groups.

California "will require our kids to get the vaccine to come to school," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

New Zealand reports 27 cases

New Zealand officials reported 27 new cases of the highly infectious Delta virus variant in Auckland, as protestors took to the streets to rally against an almost two-month lockdown in the country's biggest city.

Auckland's 1.7 million residents are expecting a government decision on Monday about whether it will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.

Daily case numbers have fluctuated between 8 and 45 in recent days, with the total from the outbreak in the city standing at 1,295 cases.

Germany sees 93,777 cases

Germany reports 8,517 new Covid-19 cases and 66 more fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

India logs 24,354 cases

India reports 24,354 new cases and 234 more fatalities, according to the official data.

Australia's Victoria reports 1,488 local cases

Australia's state Victoria, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, has reported a record 1,488 new infections, the highest number for any state since the start of the pandemic last year.

There were also two further deaths. The state has been in a hard lockdown since August 5 as authorities are trying to quell an outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna shot than Pfizer vaccine - Canada data

The Public Health Agency of Canada said on Friday data suggests that reported cases of rare heart inflammation were higher after Moderna's vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots.

Mexico reports 7,388 new cases, 471 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 7,388 new confirmed cases and 471 fatalities, bringing its total to 3,671,611 infections and 277,976 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

Brazil reports 506 deaths in 24 hours as vaccination advances

Brazil had 18,578 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 506 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 21,445,651 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 597,255, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

With 40 percent of Brazilians now fully vaccinated, the rolling seven-day average of deaths has fallen to one third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Morocco plans to administer third dose of vaccine

Morocco will soon start giving a third dose of vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Morocco has administered the most doses in Africa, inoculating 19.8 million people out of a population of about 36 million, mostly with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs.

Health workers in California protest vaccine mandates

California has joined a list of states imposing vaccine mandates on health workers after Governor Gavin Newsom's order went into effect this week.

This comes as hospitals and nursing homes around the US are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated.

With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.

Resistance to the vaccine requirements led a group of several dozen health care workers to protest outside of the Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, California.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies