Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.3 million people and infected over 209 million globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 18:

Students stream into the first day of school at Glenbard North High School, on August 11, 2021, in Carol Stream, Illinois, US. (AP)

US travel mask mandate to be extended into January

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through January 18 to address ongoing Covid-19 risks.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the extension.

"The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimise the spread of Covid-19 on public transportation," the spokesperson said

Major US airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with TSA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), four people briefed on the matter said.

The current TSA transportation mask order runs through September 13.

The extension reflects the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant and is an acknowledgement that transit remains potentially risky, especially for unvaccinated people

Mexico reports 14,814 new cases, 877 more deaths

Mexico registered 14,814 new Covid-19 infections and 877 more deaths, health ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,123,252 and the death toll to 249,529

Ecuador to give immune-weakened people third vaccine

Ecuador will administer a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people with weak immune systems and will carry out tests to determine if the rest of the inoculated population also needs a booster, Health Minister Ximena Garzon said.

The government of President Guillermo Lasso is using Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac shots as part of a broad vaccination plan that it hopes will spur an economy that has been struggling for years and was hit hard by the pandemic.

Covid risks in young adult males may be under-recognised -study

Young men could be at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 than is currently recognised, researchers have suggested, citing computer models.

The new study suggests that high reported infection rates in older adults may result partly from more frequent testing in this group due to more severe disease.

Using records of all SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests and diagnoses in Ontario, Canada, between March and December 2020, David Fisman's team developed statistical models to analyse whether differences in infection rates by age group are impacted by testing frequency.

After adjusting for testing frequency, the risk of infection was lowest in children under age 10 and in adults over age 80, compared with the overall population, the researchers said.

Rates were highest in adolescents and young adults aged 20 to 49 years, particularly in young adult males, they found.

"What we see in the pandemic is a tip of a much bigger iceberg," Fisman said. "And most of that iceberg is in younger people."

Brazil reports 37,613 Covid cases and 1,106 deaths

Brazil has had 37,613 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,106 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 20,416,183 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 570,598, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

More Delta variant Covid cases confirmed in New Zealand

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country including one Auckland hospital worker, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Radio New Zealand.

That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five. Ardern said all cases are have now been confirmed as Delta variant.

France registers more than 100 deaths from Covid in a day

France registered 111 deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals, the first time since June 1 that the daily toll was more than 100, health ministry data showed.

The new figures took the cumulative death toll from Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic to 112,844.

Anti-mask mandate Texas governor tests positive for Covid

The Republican governor of Texas, who has been a forceful opponent of mask mandates, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said, one day after attending an indoor public event.

Greg Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, "has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," said a statement from his spokesman Mark Miner.

"The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily," the statement said, adding that Abbott is receiving an antibody cocktail treatment.

Abbott is "in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms," the statement said.

Kenyan teachers given 7 days to get vaccine or face punishment

Kenya’s state Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) has given teachers in the East African country seven days to get vaccinated for Covid-19 or face disciplinary action.

The deadline comes as 1,488 people in Kenya tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 9,773.

The commission has reported a low vaccine uptake by teachers despite being prioritised in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

Uruguay gives Pfizer/BioNTech booster to Sinovac vaccine recipients

Uruguay started giving booster shots, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, to people who have generally received their first two doses with China's CoronaVac, a combination few countries have yet tried, as it seeks to ward off the Delta variant.

Half of Swiss population fully jabbed

More than half of the Swiss population has now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, statistics show, although immunisation rates are slowing even as cases and hospitalisations rise.

Switzerland is using the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, administering the doses four weeks apart.

Government statistics showed that 50.1 percent of the population -- 4,311,432 people -- had received both injections.

A further 5.63 percent are partially vaccinated, having received their first dose.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies