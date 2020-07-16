Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 13.6 million people, of whom over 8 million have recovered and some 586,000 have died. Here are the updates for July 16:

Attendees wear protective face masks as US President Donald Trump speaks at an event on infrastructure in Atlanta, Georgia, US, July 15, 2020. (Reuters)

July 16, 2020 (Thursday)

US expert not worried about China winning drug race

The leading US expert on infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, has predicted the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by year's end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first.

While there are no guarantees, "I feel good about the projected timetable," Fauci told Reuters news agency in an interview.

His comments follow promising early-stage data for the Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine, released on Tuesday, that was developed by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci directs.

Fauci said Moderna's results were especially promising because the vaccine appeared to offer the type of protection seen in a natural infection.

Fauci was unmoved by the prospect that China could cross the finish line first.

Although he said he hopes China succeeds, he does not think they will win the vaccine race, at least not by much.

"I think everybody's sort of on the same track." If they do get there, he said, "They're not going to get it particularly sooner than we get it. That's for sure."

Australia's Victoria state reports 317 new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria said on Thursday two men in their 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, as the state logged a record daily rise in new infections.

Victoria reported 317 new daily cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

The state's previous high of 288 new cases came last week.

NZ to host 2020 Rugby Championship after virus success

Southern hemisphere governing body SANZAAR announced plans on Thursday to hold this year's Rugby Championship in New Zealand, as the game's Kiwi powerbrokers gathered to discuss a radical revamp of Super Rugby.

SANZAAR said it wanted to play the Rugby Championship in one location because of the Covid-19 pandemic and New Zealand was the preferred option because of its success in containing the virus.

"SANZAAR is well advanced in option planning with New Zealand Rugby, which in turn, is now seeking New Zealand government approval," it said in a statement.

The four-way international tournament involves South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina and is administered by SANZAAR.

It was originally scheduled to begin on August 8 with a clash between the Wallabies and All Blacks in Melbourne, but the fixture has little chance of proceeding as the city battles a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

US sees record 67,632 daily infections

The United States posted a new daily record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the spread of the disease.

The global leader in infections has seen a surge in the virus since late June, mostly in the south and west of the country.

For the past 10 days, the number of new cases being reported has been between 55,000 and 65,000 every 24 hours.

Bolsonaro tests positive, again

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Wednesday that he still has the coronavirus, after undergoing a new test the day before.

"I'm fine, thank God. Yesterday morning, I took the test, and in the evening the result was that I am still positive for the coronavirus," the far-right leader said in a Facebook Live broadcast from the gardens of his official residence in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro said he is not experiencing symptoms and that his use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which he said he has been taking since he was diagnosed last week, is working.

"I am not recommending anything. I recommend that you talk to your doctor. In my case, a military doctor recommended hydroxychloroquine, and it worked," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies