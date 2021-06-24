Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3.9M people and infected over 180M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 24:

In this file photo taken on April 30, 2021 vials of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are pictured at the ZNA Middelheim hospital in Antwerp. (AFP)

Thursday, June 24

Experts: Benefits of vaccine outweigh small heart risk in teens

US federal officials plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some vaccines, chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults.

But in an unusual joint statement, top US government health officials, medical organisations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines.

“The facts are clear: this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination. Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment,” the statement said.

There does seem to be a link between the Pfizer and Moderna shots and some cases of heart inflammation, experts said at a meeting of an outside panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccinations.

The problem appears to be most common in young men after they receive their second of two doses, but it is nevertheless rare overall: There have been 323 confirmed reports of the inflammation in people younger than 30, and the vast majority recovered from their symptoms.

Puerto Ricans get vaccinated on beaches

Health officials in Puerto Rico took to the beaches to vaccinate people as crowds began to arrive to celebrate a local tradition.

Dozens of doses were administered near the ocean in the capital of Puerto Rico, a US territory of 3.3 million people where 70% of people have received their first dose.

Another 1.58 million people in Puerto Rico have received their second dose.

Authorities said they wanted to take advantage of the crowds heading to the beach to celebrate the “Night of San Juan,” which marks the birth of St. John the Baptist.

Puerto Rico has reported more than 122,800 confirmed cases and more than 2,000 deaths.

Brazil sets new single-day record with over 115,000 cases

Brazil registered a single-day record of 115,228 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours along with 2,392 deaths.

Brazil has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 507,109, according to ministry data.

US to send 3M J&J doses to Brazil

The United States on Thursday will ship 3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine to Brazil, the country with the second-highest virus death toll in the world, a White House official said.

The shipment - part of Washington's pledge to donate 80 million vaccines - will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on an Azul Airlines flight Thursday evening, bound for Campinas, a city in southeastern Brazil about 100 km from Sao Paulo, the official said.

The donation comes as Brazil continues to battle the virus, which has claimed over half a million lives, aggravating deep political divides ahead of next year's presidential election and sparking unrest around the country.

Israel holds up tourist entries as Delta variant spreads

Israel announced a delay to the renewed entry of individual tourists and said it could take other steps to counter the spread of the Delta variant despite the country's high vaccination rate.

"Due to concern over the potential spread of the Delta variant, the government has postponed the entry of individual tourists by one month to August 1," the tourism ministry said.

Israel will however continue to allow in vaccinated tourists in small groups from certain countries, after taking two PCR tests and another for anti-bodies, a ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

Some 600 tourists have visited since Israel launched a pilot programme at the end of May, she said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that if more than 100 new cases are recorded each day for a week, the wearing of masks indoors will be reinstated.

His warning came as Israel registered over 100 new cases for a third consecutive day, after weeks in which the daily average was between 12 and two dozen.

