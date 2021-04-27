Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.1M people and infected over 148M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 27:

Doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine sit in a fridge at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, April 27:

US to share its hoarded stash of 60M AstraZeneca vaccines

The US will finally be sharing with the world its hoarded stash of 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines, officials announced.

Critics have accused Washington of hoarding the British-developed vaccine, which is not authorised in the country and will likely not be required to vaccinate Americans.

The issue has risen to the fore in recent days as India faces a catastrophic new surge that has overwhelmed its health care system and driven crematoriums to full capacity.

"US to release 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries as they become available," tweeted Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House on virus response.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a briefing that the recipient countries have not yet been decided and that the administration was still formulating its distribution plan.

Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

With virus numbers dropping, officials in the US capital are relaxing a number of restrictions after more than a year of lockdown.

The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington, DC, residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting on May 1, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity, and live music will be permitted in gardens and outdoor spaces.

Restaurants will be permitted to seat 10 people per table outdoors, up from the previous limit of six per table.

However, the 25% capacity limit for indoor dining will remain unchanged for now.

Retail businesses can increase admittance from 25% to 50% capacity. Houses of worship can increase to 40% capacity, though Bowser said the government was still encouraging residents to attend virtual or outdoor services for now.

Earlier in April, Bowser had announced some other changes that will also take effect in May. These include allowing entertainment venues like concert halls and movie theaters to increase to 25% capacity and allowing public pools to open this summer at 50% capacity.

Mexico City offices reopen as cases fall

Mexican authorities allowed private offices to reopen in the capital for the first time in more than a year following a drop in the number of infections.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the move meant that up to half a million people would be able to return to the office in the sprawling metropolis.

Companies must follow health and safety measures including limited occupancy of 20 percent, the use of face masks, social distancing and weekly coronavirus tests, she said.

Public sector employees will continue to work remotely.

The Mexico City authorities ordered offices to close in March last year and halted other non-essential activities in an attempt to tame the pandemic.

The country's official death toll of around 215,000 is the world's third highest after those of the United States and Brazil.

India to receive Sputnik V vaccine on May 1

India will receive a first batch of Sputnik V vaccine on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN.

Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said that it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the remdesivir antiviral drug to India by end-May to help fight a surge in cases there, once it has received the approval of Russia's government.

US, India, Japan and Australia committed to vaccine pact

A cooperation between the United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners to supply up to a billion vaccine doses across Asia by the end of 2022 was 'still on track', senior administration officials said, despite a surge of the virus in India, one of the countries involved.

"It's moving forward expeditiously," a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call. In March, a Quad fact sheet said the US, through its International Development Finance Corp, would work to finance Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd to produce at least 1 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022.

Bogota cancels football matches as third wave hits

Colombia's capital Bogota barred two continental club football matches from taking place due to the city's health system teetering on the verge of collapse from the pandemic.

Santa Fe were due to host Brazilians Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday while La Equidad were meant to take on Venezuelans Aragua in the secondary Copa Sudamericana a day later.

But Bogota's health system has been ravaged by a third wave sweeping not just Colombia but South America as a whole.

The city's mayor's office has declared a code red that bans "sports activities, such as professional football tournaments," a spokesperson told AFP.

Egypt approves Sinovac for emergency use

Egypt's drug authority said it had granted approval to Sinovac's vaccine for emergency use.

Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing to produce up to 80 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine locally.

It has also granted approval to Russia's Sputnik vaccine.

Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows

Two Australian cricketers became the latest stars to pull out of the Indian Premier League as top bowler Pat Cummins said he was told the competition was being kept going to provide "a few hours of joy and respite" during India's growing virus crisis.

His fellow Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are returning home for "personal reasons", their Royal Challengers Bangalore team said, joining Rajasthan Royals bowler Andrew Tye who flew back on Sunday.

India star Ravichandran Ashwin also withdrew to support his family on Sunday as the country staggers und er 350,000 new infections and almost 3,000 deaths each day.

England batsman Liam Livingstone left the Royals last week just before Britain imposed a travel clampdown on India as its hospitals became overwhelmed and shortages of oxygen and hospital beds grew.

A handful of players, including India star Axar Patel, tested positive before the tournament.

The world's richest cricket league has faced criticism for continuing in empty stadiums during the crisis, with a leading newspaper group accusing it of "commercialism gone crass" as it suspended coverage on Sunday.

