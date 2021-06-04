Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3.71 million people and infected over 172.8 million globally. Follow this thread for all the coronavirus-related developments for June 4:

Friday, June 4

US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing

President Joe Biden has announced that the US will swiftly donate a first tranche of 25 million doses of surplus vaccine overseas through the UN-backed COVAX program, promising infusions for South and Central America, Asia, Africa and others at a time of glaring shortages abroad and more than ample supplies at home.

The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

The announcement came just hours after World Health Organization officials in Africa made a new plea for vaccine sharing because of an alarming situation on the continent, where shipments have ground to “a near halt” while virus cases have spiked over the past two weeks.

Overall, the White House has announced plans to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX. Officials say a quarter of the nation’s excess will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the US to share directly with allies and partners.

Of the first 19 million donated through COVAX, approximately 6 million doses will go to South and Central America, 7 million to Asia and 5 million to Africa.

Brazil registers 1,682 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 1,682 Covid-19 deaths and 83,391 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 469,388 total coronavirus deaths and 16,803,472 total confirmed cases.

Daily deaths have decreased significantly from the peak of Brazil's second wave in April, but remain high by historical standards.

Colombia to restart large events as deaths climb past 90,000

Colombia has approved the reopening of most large events it had banned to contain the pandemic, even with intensive care units likely to be full until the end of June and more than 90,000 dead from Covid-19.

The South American country has gradually loosened many restrictions imposed in March last year to control the spread of coronavirus and rolled back others for certain locations on Thursday, though medical staff expect cases to remain high.

The decision came the same day the health ministry reported a total of 90,353 Covid-19 deaths.

Thursday also saw a new daily death record of 545 and a new high of 28,624 daily reported infections.

Colombia has so far administered more than 10.6 million vaccine doses, including 3.3 million second doses, as part of its plan to vaccinate more than 35 million people this year.

More than five weeks of anti-government protests have drawn large crowds that health authorities warn could spur infections.

Australia's Victoria posts slight rise in cases

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria has reported a slight rise in new locally acquired Covid-19 cases as state capital Melbourne began an extended snap lockdown imposed to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Victorian authorities on Wednesday extended the lockdown in Melbourne for another week until June 10 but eased some curbs elsewhere in the state.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Friday, versus three a day earlier, taking the total infections to 65 in the latest outbreak.

Mexico adds nearly 3,000 new cases

Mexico has reported 2,894 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 216 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,426,822 infections and 228,362 deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggests the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

