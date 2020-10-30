Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 45.2 million people and claimed more than 1.1 million lives. Here are the updates for October 30:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel give a news briefing at the end of a virtual conference with EU leaders about measures against Covid-19, Brussels, Belgium, October 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, October 30, 2020

Mexico reports 5,948 new cases, 464 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported on Thursday 5,948 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 464 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 912,811 and the death toll to 90,773.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher.

US tops 90,000 cases in 24 hours for first time

The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, topping the grim milestone of more than 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, saw 91,295 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm on Thursday (0030 GMT Friday), according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.

The US has tallied 8.94 million cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the most of any country in the world.

Mainland China reports 25 new cases vs 47 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on October 29, down from 47 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, 24 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that one local infection was reported in the eastern province of Shandong.

The commission also reported 53 new asymptomatic cases, up from 16 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases to date in mainland China now stand at 85,940. The death toll remains at 4,634.

Apple temporarily closes 17 out of 20 French stores amid fresh lockdown measures

Apple Inc will temporarily close 17 out of 20 stores in France starting October 30, as the country goes into a fresh one-month lockdown amid resurgence of coronavirus cases, the company's website showed.

Apple's Opera store in Paris, Les Quatre Temps store in Puteaux and Rosny 2 store in Rosny-Sous-Bois, will remain open, the company's website showed.

The company's 15 stores in Germany will remain open, according to its website.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Chargers cancel practice after positive test for Covid-19

The Los Angeles Chargers placed guard Ryan Groy on the league's Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday and canceled practice.

The Chargers said they were notified of a positive test on Wednesday night and that an unidentified player immediately went into quarantine. The team also identified the player’s close contacts, and they remained away from the complex.

All team meetings were held virtually in preparation for Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos before coach Anthony Lynn canceled practice, which was supposed to be just a walkthrough.

EU to fund transfer of patients across borders to prevent hospitals collapse

The European Union will finance the transfer of patients across borders within the bloc to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed as Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations spike in the continent.

After a video conference of EU leaders to discuss the health crisis on Thursday, the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the EU executive had made available $260 million (220 million euros) to move Covid-19 patients across borders.

"The spread of the virus will overwhelm our healthcare systems if we do not act urgently," she said.

At the meeting leaders agreed to better coordinate efforts to battle the virus as infections in Europe exceeded 10 million, making the continent again the epicentre of the pandemic.

EU countries want to avoid divisions which dogged the 27-nation bloc at the beginning of the pandemic, when nations vied with each other to buy scarce medical equipment.

To better trace infections, von der Leyen said the EU would work for the quick validation at EU level of rapid antigen tests, which allow quicker results than the standard PCR ( polymerase chain reaction) molecular kits.

The Commission is also intensifying its efforts to get potential vaccines against the new coronavirus.

The EU was in talks with four companies, and had already sealed supply deals with another three, she said.

The chair of the meeting, Charles Michel, said EU leaders committed to a fair distribution of vaccines once available. That would be done in proportion to population, von der Leyen said.

Two Women's Six Nations matches fall victim to Covid-19

Two Women's Six Nations matches have been postponed following positive tests for the coronavirus, officials announced on Thursday.

Fifth-round ties between Ireland and France and Wales and Scotland scheduled for Sunday will no longer take place as planned.

France's trip to Dublin was called off after several players tested positive for Covid-19.

The match had already been moved from France to help Irish players cope with national quarantine restrictions.

Meanwhile Scotland's game away to Wales fell by the wayside after one of their players tested positive.

Four others were earlier withdrawn, having been identified as close contacts of French players who tested positive following the 13-13 draw between the teams in Glasgow last weekend.

Brazil sees 513 new deaths, 26,106 cases, health ministry says

Brazil recorded 513 new Covid-19 deaths, and 26,106 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has recorded nearly 5.5 million cases of the virus, and 158,969 deaths, the ministry data show.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies