Covid-19 has infected more than 446M and killed over 6M people worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

People cheer as hundreds of vehicles including 18-wheeler trucks, RVs and other cars drive towards Washington DC, US on March 6, 2022. (Reuters)

Monday, March 7, 2022

Mexico reports nearly 2,000 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 1,905 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 35 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,564,985 and the death toll to 319,859.

US truck drivers impact traffic surrounding Washington

A large group of truck drivers who object to Covid-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding US capital Washington, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation's capitol.

People crowded onto overpasses, waving at the "People’s Convoy" and holding signs and American flags.

Within the convoy, there were tractor-trailers with horns blaring and some recreational vehicles and pickup trucks occasionally going by, mixed with the normal traffic on Interstate 495 in Silver Springs, Maryland.

The convoy was moving normally — albeit slowly — and while some congestion was noted, news outlets reported traffic was able to flow around the convoy.

Hong Kong registers over 30,000 new cases

Hong Kong health authorities have reported 31,008 new cases of Covid-19.

The country has registered 471,617 cases and more than 2,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies