Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 49.6 million people and killed over 1.2 million. Here are the updates for November 7:

A student sanitises her hands as she enters the Milton da Silva Rodrigues School, amid the novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 3, 2020. (AFP)

Saturday, November 7, 2020

China reports 33 new cases

China reported 33 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for November 6 compared to 36 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

All the new infections were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health Commission.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 33 a day earlier.

As of November 6, mainland China had 86,184 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll stood at 4,634.

Mexico reports 5,931 new cases, 551 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 5,931 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 551 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 955,128 cases and 94,323 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Argentina 'could receive' 750,000 doses of eventual Pfizer vaccine - Fernandez

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday his country could receive 750,000 doses of an eventual coronavirus vaccine from US drugmaker Pfizer Inc in December, a glimmer of hope as cases in the South American nation show signs of receding following months of quarantine.

The announcement comes just days after the country said it was expecting to receive at least 10 million doses of Russia's main experimental Covid-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik V, between December and January.

Regulators have yet to approve a vaccine for Covid-19 but large global trials are well underway and early results are expected in November and December.

Pfizer's vaccine is among the most advanced.

Fernández added that the country also hopes to shore up access to an eventual vaccine from Britain-based AstraZeneca Plc in conjunction with University of Oxford.

Argentina is among the world's hardest hit countries. It has logged 1.22 million cases of the disease and 32,766 deaths.

Brazil's deaths pass 162,000, with 5.6 million cases - ministry

Brazil reported 18,862 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 279 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 5,631,181 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 162,015, according to ministry data, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.

Portugal declares coronavirus health emergency

Portugal's president on Friday declared a state of health emergency that will come into force next week to allow the government to impose further coronavirus restrictions.

In a televised appearance, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he had just signed a decree "relating to a second state of emergency" since the start of the pandemic that will last at least two weeks.

It will be "very limited and largely preventative" but "paves the way for new measures such as restricting traffic to certain times and certain days, in highest risk municipalities," he said.

The government will hold an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday to decide what type of measures to introduce.

Since the start of the pandemic, Portugal has reported close to 167,000 cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies