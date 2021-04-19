Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3 million people and infected over 142 million others globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 20:

Travelers queue to check-in at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, US on April 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, April 20

US issues global advisory warning against international travel

The State Department has urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80 percent of the world's countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States hasn't had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.

The advice issued by the department isn't a formal global advisory.

Instead, it says the State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as it prepares health and safety guidelines for individual countries. Because of those standards, about 80 percent of countries will be classified as "Level 4" or "do not travel."

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20 percent, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

Philippines approves emergency use of J&J, Bharat Biotech vaccines

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and India's Bharat Biotech.

Both vaccines can be administered to people aged 18 and above in the Philippines, the agency chief, Rolando Enrique Domingo, said in a mobile text message.

The single-shot coronavirus vaccines developed by J&J's unit Janssen and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are the fifth and sixth to receive emergency use approval in the Philippines, which is battling one of the worst outbreaks in Asia.

J&J is conducting late-stage clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine in the Philippines.

Covid-19 exposes 'grim reality' of private renters

Nearly four in 10 private renters in England have lived in unhealthy or dangerous conditions, a survey by housing charity Shelter showed on Tuesday, with the coronavirus pandemic highlighting the "grim reality" of millions of tenants.

Urgent action is needed to increase the rights of tenants, about half of whom said they had not asked for repairs for fear of eviction, said Shelter, reporting a spike in calls for help about poor conditions in privately rented homes due to Covid-19.

"Over the past year, our homes have been our first line of defence against coronavirus," Polly Neate, the charity's chief executive, said in a written statement.

"Yet this pandemic has exposed the grim reality that too many of the country's 11 million renters - including key workers, families and the elderly - wake up every day to mould, pests and dangerous hazards."

Britain launches expert group to prepare for future pandemics



Britain has said it would launch a new international expert group to help bolster the world's preparedness for the next pandemic and expedite the development of vaccines against future diseases when they emerge.

Launched under Britain's Presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will report to the G7 leaders summit in June, and will advise on how to achieve Prime Minister Boris Johnson's target of developing vaccines against future diseases within 100 days.

"As G7 President, the UK is determined to work with our partners to build back better from coronavirus and strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics," Health Minister Matt Hancock said ahead of a virtual two-day meeting of the group.

"This new expert group will drive our efforts in the years ahead to protect people everywhere from new diseases and to save lives."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies