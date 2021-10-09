Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 237.9M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 9:

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 9, 2021

US will accept WHO-approved vaccines for international visitors

The United States will accept the use by international visitors of vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.

A CDC spokeswoman said, "Six vaccines that are FDA authorised/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the US."

Mexico reports 7,158 new cases, 489 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 7,158 new cases in the country and 489 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,714,392 and the death toll to 281,610.

It has previously said these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil has lined up 350 million vaccine doses for 2022, Health Minister says

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday the country has already acquired, or is in advanced talks to secure, around 350 million vaccine doses for 2022.

Queiroga said that although Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine was not currently part of plans for the national campaign next year, it could be incorporated if it receives full approval from Brazil's health regulator.

Brazil passes 600,000 deaths, Health Ministry says

Brazil has registered more than 600,000 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday, making it the second country in the world to pass that milestone after the United States.

Brazil registered 18,172 new cases of coronavirus and 615 additional deaths on Friday, according to ministry data.

