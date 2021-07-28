Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 195.9 million people claiming at least 4.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for July 28

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Mississippi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP)

Wednesday, July 28:

CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

People vaccinated against Covid-19 in high-risk parts of the United States should resume wearing masks indoors, the top health authority has said, a major reversal in guidance that underscored the country's struggle to suppress the Delta variant.

President Joe Biden said the announcement showed that America needs to "do better" on vaccinations, adding that a vaccine mandate for the country's more than two million federal workers was now "under consideration."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky cited new data that shows rare breakthrough cases involving Delta have an increased risk of onward transmission.

As recently as last week, the CDC had defended its surprise decision in May that vaccinated people did not have to wear masks indoors in most circumstances.

In another setback, the White House also ordered all its staff to mask up again due to local transmission rates in Washington.

According to the latest CDC data, 63 percent of the country's more than 3,200 counties are experiencing substantial or high transmission.

Thailand reports daily record of 16,533 new cases

Thailand has reported a daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 543,361.

The country's Covid-19 task force also reported 133 new deaths, taking its total to 4,397 fatalities.

South Korea reports highest-ever daily case rise

South Korea has reported 1,896 new coronavirus cases, its highest-ever daily increase, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Sydney braces for extended lockdown as rest of Australia opens

Australian officials are set to extend a Covid-19 lockdown in the country's largest city, Sydney, as new cases remain stubbornly high despite a month under strict stay-home orders, while Victoria and South Australia eased curbs from Wednesday.

Sydney is struggling to control its worst outbreak of the year from a flare up of infections fuelled by the highly infectious Delta virus strain, with officials imploring residents to remain home except for urgent reasons.

With the weeks-long lockdown due to end in three days, Australian media said authorities will announce a four-week extension after the tough curbs failed to bring cases down.

New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital reported 172 new cases - its biggest daily rise since March 2020. The office of the premier of New South Wales did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Of particular concern is the growing number of people moving around in the community who are positive with the Delta strain, that was first identified in India. Unless that number returns to near zero, tough restrictions would continue, authorities have said.

Around one in three new cases detected over the last several days have spent time in the community while infectious.

As Sydney braces for tougher restrictions for most of August, Victoria and South Australia states came out of lockdown restrictions on Wednesday after getting on top of virus outbreaks.

Brazil reports 1,333 deaths

Brazil has recorded 41,411 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, along with 1,333 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The country has registered more than 19.7 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 551,835, according to ministry data.

