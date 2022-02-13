Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 410M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Vietnam had already begun gradually resuming international flights with 15 markets from the beginning of this year. (Reuters)

Vietnam to end curbs on international flights

Vietnam will remove its Covid-19 restrictions on international passenger flights starting from February 15, with no limitation on the number of flights.

The Southeast Asian country imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic to keep out Covid-19, with some initial success, but that dealt a blow to its burgeoning tourism sector which accounted for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.

"Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic level," Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

Russia sees over 700 new fatalities

Russia has reported 197,949 new Covid-19 cases and 706 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official data

Hong Kong reports 1,347 cases

Hong Kong has reported 1,347 new daily Covid-19 infections, down from the previous day's record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the city's overstretched healthcare system, authorities said.

The surge in coronavirus cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong's "dynamic zero-Covid" strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help the city with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity.

Authorities warned food supplies into the city may be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for coronavirus, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal "as soon as possible."

Canada protesters, police deadlock set to continue

A tense standoff between Canadian police and protesters opposing Covid-19 restrictions was set to continue, as a court order and threats of arrest have failed to end a blockade of a key Canada-US border crossing.

President Joe Biden has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use federal powers to the end blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing.

Since Monday, protesters in trucks, cars and vans have blocked traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers.

Covid hits drivers, disrupts supply chain in Hong Kong

Hong Kong authorities have said supplies of vegetables and chilled poultry into the global financial hub may be temporarily disrupted after some mainland goods vehicle drivers preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19.

Hong Kong imports 90 percent of its food, with the mainland its most important source, especially for fresh food. Consumers have already seen a shortage of some foreign imported goods, including premium seafood, due to stringent flight restrictions.

"The mainland authorities and the (Hong Kong) government are working closely together to firm up the detailed arrangements to expedite the logistics of food supply for Hong Kong so as to make the supply situation resumes normal as soon as possible," the government said in a statement.

On Saturday, the city of 7.5 million people reported a record 1,514 new coronavirus infections, up from Friday's 1,325, in the biggest test yet for the Chinese territory's "dynamic zero-Covid" strategy.

China registers 67 coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported 67 new Covid-19 cases on February 12, down from 99 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 28 cases were locally transmitted, down from 40.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 41.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 106,930 while the death toll remained at 4,636.

South Korea breaks daily record cases: 56,431

South Korea reported a daily record high of 56,431 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, bringing its total infections to 1,350,630 with 7,081 deaths among its 52 million people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Mexico's mortalities due to pandemic raises by 579

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 579 more fatalities from Covid-19 and 26,247 additional cases, bringing the country's overall death toll to 312,697 and total infections to 5,283,852 since the start of the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies