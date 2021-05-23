Fast News

#Covid19 has infected more than 167M people and has claimed at least 3.4M lives. Here are virus-related updates for May 23:

Relatives, family members and cemetery workers prepare to bury the body of a patient who died from the Covid-19 at a graveyard in New Delhi, India on May 22, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, May 23:

Virus death toll in India nears 300,000

India reported 3,741 virus deaths over the last 24 hours and 240,842 new infections.

The country's total death toll was at 299,266 while total infections stood at 26.5 million, according to data from the health ministry.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters tally.

Thailand finds first local cases of South African variant

Thailand has detected the first local cases of the variant discovered in South Africa, a group of scientists said on Saturday, saying the finding should prompt vaccination efforts to be ramped up.

The South African variant, known as B.1.351, carries mutations that threaten the efficacy of vaccines, several studies have shown.

In Thailand, the variant was identified in three test samples from a cluster of infections that could be linked to illegal migration in the south of the country, the COVID-19 Network Investigations Alliance said in a report.

Thai health authorities did not immediately comment on the scientists' findings.

Thailand detected the South African variant on February 15 in a Thai man who had travelled from Tanzania and was put under the mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

But the discovery of a domestic transmission of the variant could complicate the country's efforts to tackle its worst outbreak so far.

The country report 3,052 new cases and 24 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 126,118 cases and 759 fatalities since the pandemic started last year.





Guide: Over 100 virus cases on Everest

An outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, an expert mountaineering guide said, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials that the disease has spread to the world’s highest peak.

Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said Saturday one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides have tested positive.

“I think with all the confirmed cases we know now – confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders – I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Furtenbach told The Associated Press in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

“We have at least 100 people minimum positive for Covid in base camp, and then the numbers might be something like 150 or 200,” he said.

Mexico reports 2,586 new cases

Mexico reported 2,586 new confirmed cases and 341 additional fatalities on Saturday, according to health ministry data, bringing the total number of cases to 2,395,330 and the overall death toll to 221,597.

Brazil registers 1,899 new deaths

Brazil on Saturday registered 1,899 new virus deaths, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total death toll in the country to 448,208.

Confirmed cases rose by 76,490 and now total 16,047,439, the ministry said.

US CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients – media

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, The New York Times reported, citing the agency's vaccine safety group.

The CDC is reviewing several dozen reports that teenagers and young adults may have developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after vaccination, the New York Times said, citing CDC officials.

There were "relatively few" cases and they may be entirely unrelated to vaccination, the newspaper said, citing a statement from the CDC's vaccine safety group.

The review is in the early stages, and the agency has yet to determine whether there is any evidence the vaccines caused the heart condition, the New York Times said.

English health body: Two shots effective against India variant

A double dose of vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant first identified in India as it is against Britain's dominant strain, English health officials said.

Britain's health minister said the data was groundbreaking and he was increasingly hopeful that the government would be able to lift more restrictions next month.

A study by Public Health England found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose.

That compared with 93 percent effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 "Kent" strain which is Britain's dominant COVID variant.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant compared with 66 percent effectiveness against the Kent variant, PHE said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies