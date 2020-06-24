Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 478,908 lives and infected more than 9.3 million people across the world. Here are updates for June 24

A member of a medical team carries a test tube after taking a swab from a man to test for Covid-19, at a medical clinic in Tripoli, Libya June 10, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, June 24

Libya reports largest single day rise in cases

War-ravaged Libya has reported its biggest daily increase yet in coronavirus infections and deaths, raising fears that a major outbreak could overwhelm its health system, left in shambles by nine years of conflict.

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control announced 639 total virus cases, including 17 fatalities, after recording 44 new virus cases and four deaths on Tuesday. With such little testing, experts believe the number could be higher.

The North African country has become split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by an array of fractious militias and foreign powers. The National Center for Disease Control is one the few state institutions to bridge the country’s divide.

Libya’s case count has more than quadrupled in the last few weeks, largely due to its repatriation of stranded citizens from abroad. An alarming hot spot is the city of Sabha in the remote southern desert, where health facilities are drastically under-equipped and many citizens remain uninformed.

Australia reports first death in more than a month

Australia's second most populous state said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the country's first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double digit rise in cases for the eighth straight day.

Victoria state reported 20 overnight cases, Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne, taking the state tally to nearly 1,900 after recording 17 on Tuesday and 16 the day before.

The upswing in new cases in Victoria has sparked fears of a second wave, with 241 cases in the state so far identified as community transmission, an increase of eight from Tuesday.

Authorities in Victoria, which has become the virus hotspot in Australia, have been trying to contain the spread of the virus in half a dozen suburbs in the largest city of Melbourne hit by a spike in cases.

UN confirms 28 of its staff died from virus

The UN announced that 28 of its staff have died due to the novel coronavirus.



In a statement, UN Information Services Director Alessandra Vellucci said they were among the 1,140 staff that had contracted the virus as of June 21.

Brazil registers 39,436 new cases, 1,374 deaths

Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country's Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile a judge in Brazil ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public after the right-wing populist attended political rallies without one in the middle of the world's second-worst coronavirus outbreak.

Mexico announces a record one-day total for new infections

In recent weeks Latin America has emerged as the epicentre of the pandemic, with a spike in cases and deaths even as the tide of infection recedes elsewhere on the planet.

Mexico registered 6,288 new infections and 793 additional deaths from the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, the health ministry said, bringing the totals for the country to 191,410 cases and 23,377 deaths.

US adds 800 more deaths

The United States added 792 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed, as the country's top infectious diseases expert warned there were "historic" challenges ahead.

The world's largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 121,176 dead out of more than 2.34 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

Many states have largely lifted lockdown measures, and New York – the country's epicenter for the pandemic – took a big step on Monday by allowing non-essential businesses to reopen. But some 20 states, primarily in the south and west, have seen a rebound in infections.

Meanwhile, the White House Correspondents' Association announced that due to the pandemic it would cancel this year's annual dinner.

More than 220 police dead in Peru, 15,000 infected

At least 223 police officers in Peru have died after contracting the coronavirus while enforcing one of South America's longest lockdowns, the interior ministry announced.

"We have to date 223 police dead and 15,500 infected," Interior Minister General Gaston Rodriguez told a virtual press conference.

The death toll is 30 percent higher than two weeks ago, when the ministry announced 170 officers had died and just under 10,000 were infected, out of a total force of 130,000.

Peru is the second-worst-hit country in Latin America after Brazil, with more than 257,000 cases and 9,000 deaths.