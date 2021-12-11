Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 269M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

US has tightened travel testing requirements, mask mandates as part of broader plan to fight Covid as Omicron variant spiked. (Reuters)

Saturday, December 11, 2021:

Mexico reports 199 more Covid deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 199 more deaths from Covid-19 in the country, bringing the official toll since the pandemic began to 296,385.

The health ministry has previously said that the real number is likely significantly higher.

Infections up by 37%, deaths 28% in US

The seven-day average of Covid-19 cases in the United States was up 37 percent and average deaths per day climbed 28 percent, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Initial data suggests that Covid-19 vaccine boosters help to bolster protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Walensky said at a White House briefing.

Brazil reports 234 more Covid related deaths

Brazil has had 7,765 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 234 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 22,184,824cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 616,691, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

Omicron pressures ICUs in France

France reports 2,498 people in intensive care units for Covid-19. The number is up by 37 in the last 24 hours.

The country also registered 141 more coronavirus-related fatalities which brings the death toll to 93,338 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The occupancy of the ICUs in the country is surging as cases rise while the fully vaccinated ratio of over 67 million people is at 71 percent.

Switzerland OKs Comirnaty jabs for children

The Swiss medicines agency Swissmedic approved the vaccination of children aged between five and 11 with Pfizer-Biontech's Comirnaty vaccine.

"Clinical trial results show that the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group," it said in a statement.

The Comirnaty vaccine is administered in two doses of ten micrograms three weeks apart.

An ongoing clinical trial of more than 1,500 people "shows that the Covid-19 vaccine offers almost complete protection against serious illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 5 to 11-year-olds,” it said.

