Covid-19 has infected more than 444M people and killed over 6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

China will stick to preventing inbound Covid infections and domestic resurgence while continuing to improve its virus measures (Reuters)

Saturday, March 5, 2022

China to handle pandemic clusters in science-based manner

China will cope with local Covid-19 outbreaks in a targeted and science-based manner to maintain the normal order of production and life, according to a government work report released at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament.

The country will also step up research into and the prevention of coronavirus variants and accelerate researching and developing vaccines and effective medicines against Covid, the report said.

China will stick to preventing inbound Covid infections and domestic resurgence while continuing to improve its virus measures, according to the report.

China reported 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 4, the national health authority said on Saturday, compared with 294 a day earlier.

Of the new confirmed cases, 102 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 61 a day earlier. The remaining 179 were detected among international travellers.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 166 versus 150 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico's total death toll inches to 320K

Mexico reported 308 more fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 319,604, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 9,748 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,554,392.

Brazil records over 69K cases

Brazil recorded 69,769 new coronavirus cases and 677 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered 28,973,799 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 651,255, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies