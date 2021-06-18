Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 178M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 18:

In this file photo taken on June 13, 2021, people gather at the fan zone in Moscow to watch the football UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium and Russia. (AFP)

Friday, June 18

Moscow extends restrictions, closes Euro 2020 fan zones

The Russian capital Moscow will extend Covid-19 restrictions imposed this week until June 29, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, after a surge in daily cases.

The measures include bans on public events with more than 1,000 people, shutting cafes and restaurants at night, and closing football fan zones set up for the European Championship, Sobyanin said on his blog.

The mayor said this week Moscow was facing a new, more aggressive and infectious virus variant.

Russia on Friday reported 17,262 new virus cases, including a record 9,056 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,281,309 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force confirmed 453 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 128,445.

The state statistics agency, which keeps separate figures, has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to the virus from April 2020 to April 2021.

Indonesia reports 12,990 new infections, 290 deaths

Indonesia has reported 12,990 new coronavirus infections, its highest since late January, taking its overall cases to 1,963,266,

It also reported 290 new deaths, the most in a day since April 4, bringing the total fatalities to 54,043.

Israel to give Palestinians 1M vaccine doses

Israel will give around 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority (PA), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said.

In a joint statement with the health and defence ministries, Bennett's office said the PA in exchange had agreed to give Israel a reciprocal number of Pfizer doses from one of its own shipments that is expected to arrive later this year.

Copa America cases rises to 65

CONMEBOL says cases of people with the virus at the Copa America in Brazil have risen to 65.

Nineteen people are on the 10 tournament teams, and 46 are staffers and officials, the South American soccer body said on Thursday. There have been 5,458 tests so far.

The total number of known infections was up from 53 on Wednesday.

Brazil stepped in late as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the virus in the world, more than 493,000.

India should brace for third wave by Oct – health experts

A third wave of infections is likely to hit India by October, and although it will be better controlled than the latest outbreak the pandemic will remain a public health threat for at least another year, according to a Reuters poll of medical experts.

The June 3-17 snap survey of 40 healthcare specialists, doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and professors from around the world showed a significant pickup in vaccinations will likely provide some cover to a fresh outbreak.

India reported 62,480 new infections over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement.

Taiwan reports 187 cases

Taiwan has reported 187 new domestic infections, up from the previous day's figure of 175.

Sydney reinstates masks to contain Delta variant

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) has reverted to making the wearing of masks mandatory on public transport in Sydney, as a cluster of the highly-infectious virus Delta variant expanded to a fourth person.

Authorities said all planned outdoor events with good safety plans can proceed in the country's largest city.

The latest cluster, the first in the state in more than a month, was traced back to a driver who occasionally used to transport overseas airline crew.

Japan Inc joins vaccination push as Olympics loom

Japanese corporate giants are joining the nation's vaccination effort ahead of the Olympic Games as the government struggles to meet its inoculation targets amid fears of a resurgence of infections.

Thousands of corporations from Toyota Motor Corp to telecom and investing outfit SoftBank Group Corp are setting up clinics in a massive private-sector vaccination drive which will begin in earnest on Monday.

The campaign, launched with the government's backing, takes added urgency with the start of the Tokyo Olympics just over a month away and fears that the influx of visitors could cause a resurgence in infections.

South Korea to mix-and-match vaccine doses for 760,000 people

Some 760,000 South Koreans who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine will be offered Pfizer Inc's vaccine as a second shot due to shipment delays by global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, the government said.

Several countries, including Canada and Spain, have already approved such dose-mixing mainly due to concerns about rare and potentially fatal blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Delta variant to become dominant in Germany latest in autumn

The more infectious Delta virus variant will become dominant in Germany in Autumn at the latest, the country's top public health official said, urging the public both to continue wearing masks indoors and get vaccinated.

"The Delta variant makes up about 6 percent of infections, but it share is growing," Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, referring to the variant first identified in India.

"It is not a question of if Delta will become dominant but a question of when," he added.

On Friday, the number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 1,076 to 3,720,031, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 91 to 90,270, the tally showed.

Brazil registers 74,042 cases, 2,311 deaths

Brazil has reported 74,042 new cases in the past 24 hours, and 2,311 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 17,702,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 496,004, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

Turkey breaks world’s inoculation record in last 24 hours

Turkey has administered over 1.58 million shots of vaccines in the last 24 hours, the country’s health minister announced.

“Today, the 1.5 millionth dose of vaccine was administered at 09.43 pm (local). Our vaccination squads delivered 82,232 vaccine doses in two hours and 17 minutes,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. It’s the highest number of vaccinations in the world, according to the number of daily vaccinations per one million people, Koca said.

Over 38.85 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Turkey since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January.

More than 24.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.15 million have been fully vaccinated, a Health Ministry count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 5,904 new coronavirus cases, including 509 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.35 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,012 with 62 new fatalities.

Jabs in 4 Russian regions now mandatory for some

Authorities in four Russian regions have made coronavirus vaccines mandatory this week for workers in retail, education and other service sectors, part of an effort to boost the country's low immunisation rates as infections continue to soar.

Moscow, where infection tallies spiked sharply this month, first announced the requirement on Wednesday, and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the Far East region of Sakhalin promptly followed.

Officials in the four regions ordered businesses and institutions involved in retail, education, health care, public transportation, beauty, entertainment and other industries that serve a large number of people to ensure that at least 60% of their staff are fully vaccinated.

In Moscow, the Moscow region and Kemerovo, officials set a mid-August deadline for the threshold to be reached.

Sakhalin authorities did not set a deadline but said that individuals who refuse to get vaccinated without a valid medical reason would be suspended from work until they got their shots.

England invites all adults to get their vaccines

The health service in England will open up vaccinations to everyone aged over 18, a big step towards the government's target of giving every adult who wants a vaccine a first shot in the next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pushed back the full re-opening of England from lockdown until July 19 because of a rise in cases, but also accelerated his vaccination plans, pledging to give every adult a first dose by the same date.

"Offering all adults a jab less than 200 days after the programme launched is one of our country’s greatest collective achievements, saving over 14,000 lives so far," he said, referring to Public Health England estimates of the impact of the vaccine rollout.

Britain has given a first dose of vaccine to more than 42 million people, almost 80% of adults, while well over a half have received both shots

Source: TRTWorld and agencies