Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 231M people and killed over 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 24:

FILE PHOTO: The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, US September 17, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, September 24, 2021

WHO backs antibody treatment for high-risk patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the synthetic antibody treatment Regeneron for the virus, but only in patients with specific health profiles.

Persons with non-severe Covid-19 who are nonetheless at high risk of hospitalisation can take the antibody combo, as should critically ill patients unable to mount an adequate immune response, according to a WHO finding published in BMJ.

Regeneron is only the third treatment for the virus to be recommended by the global health authority, which added it to its "living WHO guideline" on drugs for Covid-19.

South Korea reports record high daily cases of 2,434 - KDCA

South Korea reported a new record high daily virus cases of 2,434, breaking the record set last month, as the country grapples with the worst-ever wave of infections since early July, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The mortality rate and severe cases remain relatively low and steady at 0.82 percent and 309, respectively, helped largely by vaccinations that prioritised older people at high risk of severe Covid-19, KDCA said.

Mexico reports 11,808 cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 11,808 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country and 748 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,608,976 and the death toll to 274,139.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

Brazil approaches 600,000 deaths in second-deadliest outbreak

Brazil has had 24,611 new cases of the novel virus reported in the past 24 hours, and 648 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 21,308,178 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 592,964, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of deaths has fallen to less than one fifth of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Melbourne cases linger near record levels as Australia hits vaccine milestone

Infections in Australia's Victoria state hovered near record levels as authorities stepped up the pace of vaccinations in hopes of easing restrictions with more than half the country's adult population fully vaccinated.

Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections from the highly infectious Delta variant that has led to lockdowns in its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital, Canberra, affecting nearly half the country's 25 million people.

Australia's New South Wales reports 1,043 new cases

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state reported 1,043 new locally acquired cases of the virus, down from 1,063 a day earlier, as first-dose vaccination levels in the state's adult population neared 85 percent.

NSW also reported 11 new deaths from the virus, with 10 of them unvaccinated. A total of 1,186 cases are hospitalised, with 232 in intensive care, 110 of whom require ventilation.

CDC advisers back booster shots for those 65 and older, not for high-risk workers

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and some adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of severe disease.

But the panel declined to recommend boosters for younger adults, including healthcare workers, who live or work in institutions with high risk of contracting the virus, which could narrow the scope of the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorisation issued on Wednesday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies