Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 944,000 people and infected over 30 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 16:

People walk past a sign encouraging social distance in a shopping street in Solihull, central England on September 14, 2020 (AFP)

Over 30M people infected with Covid-19

Worldometer tracker shows that Covid-19 has now infected over 30 million people worldwide.

The figures say 300,000,00 people have contracted the disease, while over 945,000 died from it.

The disease originated in China's Wuhan, and has spread around the world prompting a race for a vaccine by almost all major pharmaceutical companies.

India's cases jump by daily record of 97,894

India has reported another record jump in daily coronavirus infections with 97,894 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.

With 5.12 million cases in all, India is the world's second-worst affected country.

Total fatalities from the disease have increased to 83,198 after 1,132 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Czech Republic's daily jump cases exceeds 2,000

The Czech Republic has reported more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time as it battles a surge in infections that is among the fastest in Europe.

The health ministry recorded 2,139 cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, up from a previous record 1,675 reported for the previous day.

Ukraine sets daily record with 3,584 new cases

Ukraine has set a daily record with 3,584 new coronavirus infections, the national security council said, up from a figure of 3,144 on September 11.

Ukraine has a total of 166,244 cases, with 3,400 deaths and 73,913 recoveries, the council added.

Cases in Germany rise to 265,857

The number of confirmed cases in Germany have increased by 2,194 to 265,857, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9,371, the tally showed.

WHO warns Latin America is reopening too soon

Latin America has begun a return to normal too soon, said World Health Organization Regional Director Carissa Etienne.

Etienne said coronavirus cases in Colombia’s border area with Venezuela have increased and death rates are climbing in parts of Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Bolivia and Argentina.

Latin America has recorded more than 8.4 million coronavirus cases and over 315,000 deaths, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Morocco confirms 38 more fatalities from virus

Morocco has reported 38 more deaths from Covid-19.

The Moroccan Health Ministry said in a statement that 1,692 new cases of the virus were recorded.

The total number of infections is now 92,016, including 1,686 deaths and 72,968 recoveries.

Algeria's infection tally rises to 48,966

Algeria's Ministry of Health reported 232 new cases of the virus, 13 deaths and the recovery of 159 patients.

The country’s infection tally is now 48,966, including 1,645 deaths and 34,517 recoveries.

Jordan registers 175 new infections

Jordan’s Ministry of Health has said that it registered 175 new cases, while 38 patients have recovered.

The country’s case count has risen to 3,852, with 2,372 recoveries and 26 deaths.

South Africa to ease global travel restrictions

South Africa announced late Wednesday that it will begin easing restrictions on international travel from October 1 amid a decline in coronavirus cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said business and leisure travel into and out of South Africa will be allowed in a televised address to the nation.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed cases in Africa and is the eighth most affected country globally with more than 15,700 deaths and over 653,000 confirmed infections.

Mexico reports 4,444 new cases and 300 deaths

Mexico confirmed an additional 4,444 confirmed cases and 300 more deaths, bringing the totals to 680,931 cases and 71,978 deaths.

The government has said that the actual number of cases is likely higher.

New Zealand economy enters recession

New Zealand's economy posted a record fall in the June quarter, according to official data that also confirmed a Covid-19-induced recession as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern heads into next month's general election.

"The 12.2-percent fall in quarterly GDP is by far the largest on record in New Zealand," Statistics New Zealand said.

Kia Motors halts work at factories near Seoul

Kia Motors has suspended production at all of its factories near Seoul after eight of its workers tested positive.

The factory produces Kia's Carnival SUV and Rio, among other models.

Kia Motors did not have an immediate comment.

Mainland China reports 9 new cases

Mainland China reported nine new cases as of September 16, down from 12 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic patients also fell to 14 from 16 a day earlier, though China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Total of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 85,223, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634

Australia's Victoria state reports 28 new cases, eight deaths

Australia's Victoria state said the daily rise in infections eased further as the state began relaxing most restrictions outside its largest city of Melbourne after a steady drop in cases in recent days.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported 28 new cases and eight deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. It reported 42 cases and eight deaths a day earlier.

Average cases in Melbourne, which is on an extended hard lockdown until September 28, was below 50 on Wednesday, the benchmark the state has set to start easing curbs.

Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks

President Donald Trump is contradicting the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the potential availability of a coronavirus vaccine to the general public and on mask wearing.

Trump said that a vaccine will be available as early as October and in mass distribution soon afterward, much sooner than was projected in congressional testimony earlier in the day by Dr. Robert Redfield.

Trump says Redfield “made a mistake” when he told lawmakers that any vaccine available in November or December would be in “very limited supply,” and reserved for first responders and people most vulnerable to the virus.

Redfield estimated the shot wouldn’t be broadly available until the spring or summer of 2021.

After Trump’s comments, CDC officials claimed Redfield thought he was answering a question about when vaccination of all Americans will be completed.

Trump also disagreed with Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks, which Redfield had said could be even more helpful in combating the coronavirus than a vaccine.

UN: Pandemic out of control with almost a million lives lost

United Nations chief says the pandemic remains “out of control,” with the world approaching “the grimmest of milestones: 1 million lives lost to the virus.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference Wednesday that the coronavirus “is the number one global security threat in our world today,” posing a crisis that is “ unlike any in our lifetimes.”

He said that’s why he called for a global cease-fire on March 23 to tackle the pandemic.

And in his speech to world leaders at next Tuesday’s mainly virtual meeting of the UN General Assembly, Guterres said he will make “a strong appeal to the international community to mobilise all efforts for the global cease-fire to become a reality by the end of the year.”

The secretary-general urged the international community to come together to defeat the virus, stressing that a vaccine alone can’t solve the crisis.

Germany declares three EU cities as high-risk areas

Germany has declared three European capitals and several regions “risk areas” for coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry said the Austrian capital Vienna, Budapest in Hungary and the Dutch region that includes Amsterdam were added to the risk list due to high numbers of infections there.

Also listed were several regions in France, Romania, Croatia, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Travellers arriving in Germany from those locations have to go into mandatory quarantine and take a coronavirus test.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies