Covid-19 has infected more than 129 million people and taken over 2.8 million lives. Here are the virus-related developments for April 1:

A person dressed as an Easter Bunny greets a family in a vehicle during a Bunny Drive-Thru event on March 27, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia. (AFP)

Thursday, April 1, 2021

WHO sounds warning over upcoming religious festivals

Days ahead of Easter and two weeks before Ramadan, the World Health Organization has cautioned against crowded indoor celebrations that could trigger a fresh surge in coronavirus infections.

"In countries experiencing widespread community transmission of the virus, virtual meetings, postponing or reducing such gatherings should be seriously considered," said a WHO statement.

"Regardless of location, any religious service should be held outdoors wherever possible or be limited in size and duration, with physical distancing, ventilation, hand hygiene and mask use, as appropriate," it added.

Better would be for people to mark the festivals with those they lived with and avoid meeting others – especially if feeling unwell or in isolation or quarantine, it said.

"Indoor gatherings, even smaller ones, can be especially risky."

Brazil sees record deaths

Brazil on has reported a daily record of 3,869 new Covid-19 deaths, with 90,638 new coronavirus cases in the prior 24 hours, the health ministry said

Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

Mexico has reported 5,977 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 577 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,238,887 infections and 203,210 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

UK variant accounts for 75% of all cases in Turkey

Turkey has registered 180,448 UK variant cases of the novel coronavirus in 81 provinces, the country's health minister has said in a statement.

Following a meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board on Wednesday, Fahrettin Koca said the UK variant accounts for 75 percent of all cases in the country.

According to the statement on Twitter, the minister said Turkey has also detected 169 cases of the South African strain in 11 provinces, four cases of the Brazilian variant in two provinces, and two of the California-New York strain in one province.

About vaccine procurement, he said that besides the SinoVac and BioNTech, Turkey has new supply sources to speed up the vaccination drive.

"As a result of negotiations with different producers, Turkey soon will be able to purchase more Covid-19 vaccines," he said.

Italy extends coronavirus restrictions through April

Coronavirus restrictions in most of Italy that closed restaurants, shops and museums through Easter will be extended through April, the government has said.

But "an easing of measures" could be decided if the trend of the epidemic and the vaccination rollout warrant it, according to the decree approved late on Wednesday by the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Under the new decree, schools for lower grades will remain open, and it makes vaccines for healthcare workers compulsory.

Anyone refusing to be vaccinating can be reassigned, where possible, in roles away from the public. If not, their pay will be suspended.

