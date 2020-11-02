Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 46.8 million people and claimed more than 1.2 million lives. Here are the updates for November 2:

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," WHO chief Tedros says. (Reuters)

Monday, November 2, 2020

WHO chief Tedros in 'self-quarantine'

The World Health Organization chief said that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he added.

Mexico registers 4,430 new cases, 142 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 4,430 new confirmed infection cases and 142 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 929,392 cases and 91,895 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Britain's Prince William 'contracted Covid-19 in April'

Britain's Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, British media reported, citing Kensington Palace sources.

William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, kept his diagnosis a secret because he did not want to alarm the country, The Sun newspaper reported.

He was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, the newspaper said, adding he still carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

The BBC also confirmed the news from sources late on Sunday, with Kensington Palace and the office of Prince William refusing to comment officially to the news outlet.

The palace was not immediately available for comment late on Sunday.

Britain has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and has reported 46,717 Covid-19 deaths, defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader measure of those with Covid-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925.

Mainland China reports 24 new cases

Mainland China has reported 24 new cases, the same as a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported.

The National Health Commission said in statement 21 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas and three were local infections reported in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

The commission also reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, compared with no such cases reported a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 86,021, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil Health Minister back in hospital with virus

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, who is ill with Covid-19, will stay in a military hospital overnight, after having been discharged from a civilian facility earlier in the day, the ministry has said in a statement.

Pazuello, an active-duty army general, will stay in the military hospital as "a precautionary measure," the ministry said.

The minister tested positive for coronavirus on October 21. He checked into a hospital on Friday, suffering from dehydration, the ministry said earlier.

Roughly half of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's 23-member cabinet has gotten the coronavirus, with the president and his wife coming down with the disease in July.

Bolsonaro has sought to downplay the severity of the disease and opposed strict lockdowns favored by many state governors and local politicians.

Brazil has the world's second-deadliest outbreak of Covid-19, with 160,074 people killed, second to only the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies