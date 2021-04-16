Fast News

Covid-19 has killed over 3M people and infected more than 139M others globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for April 16:

WHO building in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, April 16

WHO chief says infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far

The head of the World Health Organization said coronavirus cases are continuing to rise globally at “worrying” rates and noted that the number of new cases confirmed per week has nearly doubled during the past two months.

At a press briefing on Friday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of new cases “is approaching the highest rate of infection that we have seen so far in the pandemic.”

Tedros said some countries that had been able to avoid widespread Covid-19 outbreaks are now seeing steep increases, citing Papua New Guinea as an example.

Thailand to close schools, bars after surge in cases

Thailand will close schools, bars and massage parlours, as well as ban alcohol sales in restaurants, for at least two weeks starting from Sunday after a jump in cases, a senior official said.

Poland health minister expects case numbers to fall

Poland's new daily virus cases will likely fall in coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in hospitals too, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Union's eastern wing, reported a high of around 35,000 cases a day at the start of April.

It has also reported new record highs in virus-related deaths with the health service being stretched to its limits by a third wave of the pandemic.

Denmark speeds up reopening

Denmark advanced its reopening plan on the back of stable infection rates, allowing indoor serving at restaurants and bars and some football fans to cheer from the stands from April 21, weeks earlier than originally planned.

Denmark has avoided a third wave of the virus epidemic after imposing wide lockdown measures in December, which slowed the epidemic considerably to between 500 to 700 daily infections from several thousands in December.

German finance minister to receive AstraZeneca vaccine

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he was due to receive his first shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Friday.

"I have always said I would get vaccinated when it is my turn," the 62-year-old politician told journalists. "Today is the day. Immediately afterwards, I will receive a jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

According to German media reports, Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, will also receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. The chancellery declined to confirm the reports.

Serum Institute appeals to Biden to lift embargo on raw material exports

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, urged US President Joe Biden to lift an embargo on US exports of raw materials that is hurting its production of shots.

"Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the US, I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the US so that vaccine production can ramp up," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Sweden eases restrictions on people with at least one jab

Sweden will ease restrictions on those, mostly elderly, citizens who have had at least one vaccination shot against the virus, the Public Health Agency said.

Around one-fifth of Swedes have been vaccinated, including almost all those living in care homes for the elderly, and vaccinations are gradually being expanded to people in their 60s.

Authorities said that three weeks after their first shot, people could meet others from outside their socially-distanced bubble – even indoors – and that communal activities in care homes for the elderly could resume.

Finland to open restaurants, give more vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in infection rates over the past month.

Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales and the number of guests will apply, the government said.

In the region around the capital Helsinki and some other areas still battling the epidemic, restaurants will be allowed to take in half of their capacity, sell alcohol until 1400 GMT and need to close by 1600 GMT.

The government on Friday also decided Finland will temporarily give more vaccinations to areas where the virus is spreading fastest such as in the capital region.

Monaco eases restrictions but yet to decide on fans at Grand Prix

Monaco announced that it was easing health restrictions, without resolving the thorny dilemma of whether fans would be allowed at its Formula 1 Grand Prix next month.

"Monaco is taking its decisions in the light of its own situation, in full sovereignty but also in mutual agreement with France," the principality's Minister of State Pierre Dartout told a press briefing.

He said that from Monday, the curfew would move to 1900 GMT and there would be a controlled reopening of restaurants in the evening. The provisions extend to May 2, three weeks before the Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled for May 23.

Germany's Merkel urges lawmakers to support pandemic bill

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged parliament to pass a bill that would mandate a nationwide “emergency brake” when the spread of the virus becomes too rapid, saying that it was needed to prevent the country's health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

“The situation is serious, very serious, and we need to take it seriously,” she told lawmakers.

“There is no way around it. We need to stop this third wave of the pandemic... and to achieve this we need to better combine the strengths of the federal, state and local governments than we have been .”

Free groceries used to lure Chinese public to get vaccines

China's success at controlling the virus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. So it is accelerating its inoculation campaign by offering incentives – free eggs, store coupons and discounts on groceries and merchandise – to those getting a shot.

After a slow start, China is now giving millions of shots a day. On March 26 alone, it administered 6.1 million shots. A top government doctor, Zhong Nanshan, has announced a June goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

The challenge lies partly in the sheer scale of the effort and the need to convince a population that currently feels safe from infections.

Duterte: 'Worst' to come before vaccines arrive

President Rodrigo Duterte said it's uncertain when the Philippines can get adequate vaccines while warning more people will die and “the worst of times” is yet to come.

Duterte said his administration has done its best despite criticism and he could use emergency power, for example, to take over hotels if hospital room shortages worsen. But he said wealthy nations control the vaccine supply and other countries could hardly do anything but wait.

“When will we have that stocks sufficient to vaccinate the people? I really do not know. Nobody knows,” Duterte said in a televised meeting Thursday night with key Cabinet members.

Japan to widen curbs, casting fresh doubt on Olympics

Japan is set to expand quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions as a fourth wave of virus cases spreads, casting more doubt on whether the Summer Olympics can be held in Tokyo in less than 100 days.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters the government was considering adding Aichi, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba to six other prefectures already under the orders, including the cities of Tokyo and Osaka.

Thailand reports record daily number of 1,582 cases

Thailand reported 1,582 new virus cases, marking the highest number of cases in a day since the start of the pandemic and the fifth record daily tally this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 39,038, with deaths remaining at 97.

India reports another record daily rise in infections

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

India's deaths from the virus rose by 1,185 to reach a total of 174,308, the data showed.

US opens more distance in worldwide race against virus

The United States opened more distance between itself and much of the rest of the world, nearing the 200 millionth vaccine administered in a race to protect the population against the virus, even as other countries, rich and poor, struggle with stubbornly high infection rates and deaths.

Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30 percent of adults in the US have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the picture is still relentlessly grim in parts of Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million.

Iran to purchase 60M Russian vaccines

Iran has finalised a deal with Russia to purchase 60 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The report quotes Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying the contract has been “signed and finalised” for enough vaccinations to inoculate 30 million people.

Jalali said Iran will receive the vaccines by the end of the year.

On Saturday, Iran began a 10-day lockdown amid a fourth wave of infections.

Germany logs 25,831 cases – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 25,831 to 3,099,273, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 247 to 79,628, the tally showed.

Australia considers staggered reopening of borders

Australia will consider a staggered reopening of its international borders to allow residents who are fully vaccinated against the virus to travel abroad first, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australian citizens and permanent residents cannot leave the country due to virus restrictions unless they have an exemption, while returning international travelers have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks at their own expense.

"The first goal I think is to enable Australians who are vaccinated to be able to move and travel, particularly for important purposes," Morrison told a community forum in Perth.

Tokyo Olympics must be 'reconsidered' due to Japan's failure to contain pandemic – report

Japan's inability to contain the pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts wrote in a commentary.

The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 days, even as Japan expands quasi-emergency measures to halt a fourth wave of infections.

Japan has exhibited "poor performance" in containing virus transmission, along with limited testing capacity and a slow vaccination rollout, according to the commentary published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday.

South Korean consortium to produce 100M doses a month of Sputnik V vaccine

South Korea's Huons Global Co Ltd said it will lead a consortium to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine per month as Moscow ramps up production for supplies abroad.

The announcement comes after South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha signed a deal with Russia's sovereign wealth fund late last year to make more than 150 million doses of Sputnik V per year.

Huons said the consortium will begin producing sample batches in August and respond flexibly to supply demands from t he Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Australia could prioritise Olympic athletes for vaccine

Australia is considering allowing its hundreds of Olympic athletes and support staff to jump the queue and get the vaccine before heading to the Tokyo Games, a report said.

Earlier this month, the government in Canberra joined a growing number of countries halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for younger people over fears it can cause serious blood clots.

It slowed the national rollout further, raising fears that the athletes could miss out as rival nations like the United States race ahead with inoculations for their Olympians in the face another wave of infections in Japan.

China GDP grows record 18.3 percent in first quarter in virus rebound

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace on record in the first quarter, data showed, in a sharp turnaround from the historic contraction caused by the virus outbreak.

The world's second largest economy was the only major one to grow at all in 2020, supported by strong retail spending and industrial activity as well as better-than-expected exports as the virus hit markets around the world.

China reports 11 new cases vs 10 a day earlier

China reported 11 new mainland Covid-19 cases on April 15, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, which discovered a new cluster in late March at a city on the border with Myanmar.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 31 from 15 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,468, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Brazil registers 3,560 additional deaths

Brazil has registered 3,560 new deaths and 73,174 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 365,444 total coronavirus deaths and 13,746,681 total confirmed cases.

Covid-19 blamed for large increase in US deaths

New US government data has showed that the country saw somewhere around 600,000 more deaths than usual during a 13-month span. Covid-19 was blamed for most of those deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new estimate on Thursday. It covers the time period from January 26, 2020 to February 27, 2021. The virus was first detected in the US in late January of last year.

CDC researchers said the biggest spikes in the deaths occurred in early April, late July, and the very end of December.

At least 75% of the deaths were directly tied to Covid, but the estimate includes deaths from all causes.

This week CDC released provisional data through the end of September 2020 that suggested overdose deaths for the year were far exceeding tallies seen in any previous year. The CDC said that more than 87,000 deaths were reported over a 12-month period.

Colombia rules out prompt opening of Venezuela border on Covid concerns

Colombian President Ivan Duque has ruled out a prompt reopening of his country's border with Venezuela, citing a high-level of infections.

The 2,219km (1,380-mile) land and water border between the two neighbours - who do not maintain diplomatic relations - has been closed since last year. A new reopening date of June 1 was set by Bogota earlier this year.

"I know all the urgency there is for the issue of opening the border," Duque said during a visit to the border province of Norte de Santander. But Colombia had to be "especially cautious" given the uncertainty over the Covid-19 situation in Venezuela, he said.

Colombia is the top destination for Venezuelans fleeing social and economic destruction in their country. More than 1.7 million Venezuelans reside in Colombia, which is set to grant most of them 10-year legal status.

Fauci says he believes J&J vaccine will 'get back on track soon'

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease doctor, hopes US regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he has said in an interview with Reuters.

His comments come a day after a panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) delayed a vote on whether to resume the J&J shots for at least a week, until it had more data on the risk.

The United States earlier this week decided to pause distribution of the J&J vaccine to investigate six cases of a rare brain blood clot linked with low platelet counts in the blood.

Fauci said the pause was "an indication that the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration take safety very seriously. I hope they make the conclusion of this quickly, and get back on track," he said. "And I believe they will."

Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

The head of Pfizer has said in an interview aired that people will "likely" need a third dose of his company's Covid-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated.

CEO Albert Bourla also said annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required.

"We need to see what would be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that, that remains to be seen," Bourla told CNBC in an interview recorded on April 1.

"A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed," he said, adding that variants will play a "key role."

"It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus," he said.

Researchers currently don't know how long vaccines provide protection against the coronavirus.

Pfizer published a study earlier this month that said its jab is more than 91 percent effective at protecting against the coronavirus, and more than 95 percent effective against severe cases of Covid-19 up to six months after the second dose.

Britain has no plans to halt rapid testing -health ministry

Britain's health ministry has said there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing, after the Guardian newspaper reported the programme may be scaled back in England because of concerns about false positives.

"With around one in three people not showing symptoms, regular, rapid testing is an essential tool to control the spread of the virus as restrictions ease by picking up cases that would not otherwise have been detected," a ministry spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"Rapid testing detects cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate immediately, and figures show that for every 1,000 lateral flow tests carried out, there is fewer than one false positive result."

Citing leaked emails, the Guardian reported on Thursday that senior officials were considering scaling back the widespread testing of people without symptoms, due to worries about a growing number of false positives in places where rates are low, such as London.

The spokeswoman said regional models were based on too small a sample size to draw conclusions, adding "there are no plans to halt the universal programme."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies