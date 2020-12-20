Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 76.5 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.6 million lives. Here are updates for December 20:

A patient is treated in the Covid-19's Intensive Care Unit at Santa Casa de Misericordia Hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on December 9, 2020. (AFP)

Sunday, December 20, 2020

Brazil registers 50,177 new cases

Brazil has registered 50,177 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the new total to7,213,155.

The country Covid-19 deaths rose by 706 to 186,356.

Mexico's death toll rises to 117,876

Mexico's health ministry has reported 12,129 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 627 more fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,313,675 cases and 117,876 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

South Korea reports 1,097 new cases

South Korea has reported 1,097 new coronavirus cases, a new daily record for the country, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Dutch ban UK flights due to virus spread

The Dutch government has banned all passenger flights from Britain until January 1 after finding a case in the Netherlands of a new coronavirus strain that has been circulating in the UK.

The health ministry said it "recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom be limited as much as possible by limiting and/or controlling passenger movements from the United Kingdom."

Canada surpasses 500,000 cases

Canada has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases, according to official figures, recording a 25 percent increase in just two weeks.

The country's death toll since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 14,128, according to regional figures quoted by broadcaster CBC.

As in other countries, the pandemic is spreading fast in Canada, home to 38 million people. It shot up from 400,000 cases to 500,000 in just two weeks.

By comparison, it took three months from the start of the health crisis for Canada to reach 100,000 cases, in June.

The government of Ontario province announced this weekend an extension of lockdown measures in Toronto and much of the province until January 4.

These restrictions have already been in force for nearly a month.

Israeli PM joins world leaders getting Covid vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been vaccinated against the coronavirus on live television, becoming the first Israeli and one of the world's leaders to be inoculated.

Israel is set to begin vaccinating its health workers and nursing home residents beginning on Sunday.

Netanyahu said he wanted to be the country's first recipient to set a personal example and to encourage Israelis to get the shot.

US Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated Friday in a similar attempt to boost public confidence in Covid-19 vaccines.

“I believe in this vaccine,” he said before receiving the injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

Israel has reported more than 366,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The country currently is recording nearly 3,000 new cases a day, and officials have begun debating the possibility of a third nationwide lockdown to bring the outbreak under control.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies