Coronavirus has killed more than 2.6M people and infected almost 119M worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 12:

In this file photo taken on March 09, 2021 a medical worker holds a syringe and a vial of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci. (AFP)

Friday, March 11, 2021:

No reason to stop using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine – WHO

The World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after several European countries suspended the roll-out over blood clot fears.

"Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters, adding: "There is no indication to not use it".

Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine

Bulgaria has temporary halted inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine until the European medicine regulator produces a written statement dispelling all doubts about the vaccine's safety.

"Until all doubts are dispelled and as long as the experts do not give guarantees that it does not pose a risk to the people, we are halting the inoculations with this vaccine," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement.

Bulgaria joined Denmark, Norway and Iceland, who had temporary suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports that blood clots had formed in some who had received the shot.

India logs its worst single-day jump in cases since late December

India has registered its worst single-day jump in coronavirus cases since late December with 23,285.

The sharp spike is being attributed to the western state of Maharashtra.

India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases, the world’s second-highest after the United States. Infections have been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity is leading to the latest surge.

The increase is being reported in six states, including Maharashtra where authorities have announced a weeklong lockdown in the densely populated Nagpur city next week. The vaccinations there will continue.

A school in Slovenia cancelled classes due to jab side effects

A school in Slovenia has cancelled classes after 26 teachers called in sick due to vaccine side effects.

Slovenian media say the staff at the school in the northwestern town of Velenje received AstraZeneca jabs on Wednesday and later reported side effects to the jabs including strong headaches, dizziness, high fever and nausea.

Italy braces for widespread closures

Italy's government is expected to announce the closure of schools, restaurants and shops across most of the country as a new wave of infections puts hospitals under strain.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a cabinet meeting mid-morning to decide new restrictions for the eurozone's third-largest economy, which on Thursday recorded almost 26,000 new virus cases and 373 deaths.

More than 100,000 people with virus have died in Italy since the pandemic swept over the country one year ago, sparking a months-long lockdown and triggering the worst recession since World War II.

UK economy sinks on virus curbs, as Brexit slams trade

Britain's economy hit reverse in January on renewed virus curbs while the nation's post-Brexit EU goods exports suffered a record collapse, official data showed.

Gross domestic product shrank 2.9 percent after 1.2-percent growth in December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, with heavy falls in services, production and manufacturing on virus restrictions.

"The economy took a notable hit in January with retail, restaurants, schools and hairdressers all affected by the latest lockdown," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.

Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots

Australia has said it will continue to roll-out AstraZeneca's vaccine as there was no evidence of a link to blood clots, despite some European countries suspending its use.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland had earlier on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

Australia's government said that while its pharmaceutical regulator was monitoring those cases, there would be no pause in the roll-out of the vaccine.

Thailand delays AstraZeneca vaccination amid Europe safety reports

Thailand has delayed the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine scheduled to start with its prime minister and cabinet members taking the first shots, citing safety concerns after reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people in Europe.

The Asian nation is the first country outside of Europe suspending the use of the AstraZeneca shot, while several countries including Canada, Australia, the Philippines and South Korea said they would go ahead.

Sanofi to start human trials of its second vaccine candidate

French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi has announced the launch of human trials of its second vaccine, with its first still in the testing phase after having fallen behind in development.

Sanofi and US company Translate Bio are developing the vaccine based on messenger RNA technology.

The phase 1 and 2 trials aim to verify that the vaccine is not dangerous and to provide initial information on its effectiveness.

Germany reports 2,834 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 12,834 to 2,545,781, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 252 to 73,062, the tally showed.

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible



One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address to outline his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that states lift qualifications for vaccinations by May 1, and expand the number of places and categories of people who can give shots.

Biden announced that he is deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists to deliver shots.

He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centres and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes.

Brazil has more than 2,000 Covid-19 dead in 24 hours for second day



Brazil has reported 2,233 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day that fatalities have exceeded 2,000, the health ministry said, and 75,412 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection.

The South American country has now registered 11,277,717 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 272,889, according to ministry data, in the world's third-biggest outbreak after the US and India, and the deadliest outside the United States.

Tokyo area Covid-19 numbers showing signs of rising

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said, according to Kyodo News, raising questions over whether a state of emergency could be lifted on schedule on March 21.

Tamura said that decision would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Tamura said at a news conference, Kyodo reported.

Romania pauses use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as an "extreme precaution" while deaths in Italy are investigated, but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said.

Romania said it has suspended using doses from the same batch in question in Italy, adding it received 81,600 doses in early February and has used 77,049 so far.

The suspension will last until the European Medicines Agency completes a probe.

China reports 9 new cases vs 11 a day earlier



Mainland China reported nine new virus cases, down from 11 cases a day earlier, said the country's national health authority.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10, matching the tally from a day earlier,

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 90,027, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

South Korea extends social distancing rules



South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of infections, said Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun.

The announcement at a government meeting comes as South Korea has been ramping up its immunisation drive, authorising the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older in a bid to inoculate 70 percent of its 52 million residents by September.

The country has administered 546,277 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Thursday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, including both AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech treatments.

UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals



The United Nations chief criticised the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” as well as side deals with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers that undermine access to all people in the world.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement marking one year since the UN World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic that “the global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times.”

Ensuring that all people are vaccinated – and “many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose” – is essential to restart the global economy “and help the world move from locking down societies to locking down the virus,” he said.

Guterres reiterated his call for Covid-19 vaccines to be seen as “a global public good.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies